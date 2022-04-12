Morelia, Michoacán.- The fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Michoacán will be applied in the 364 health centers of the entity, clinics, public hospitals throughout the state. The sports fields and schools that were used to function as vaccination centers will only remain in the memories of the population.

Like any vaccineimmunization against Covid-19 will be applied in health centers, which may be requested by any person older than 18 years in the public health centers authorized for this purpose, in Morelia there are 14 health centers corresponding to the Secretary of Public Health of Michoacán (SSM).

Three Family Medical Units of the Mexican Institute of Social Security are added (IMSS) and in the Morelia Regional Hospital of the Social Security Institute for State Workers (ISSSTE), where citizens can approach to get vaccinated.

In order to apply the first dose, it is necessary for the person to come only with their registration sheet or vaccination slipa copy of your CURP or INE for your records, for those who want to get some reinforcement it is necessary that they have passed four months from the last injection applied.

Throughout the month of April, the dose of AstraZeneca Y tiresome In the entity’s health centers, care will be provided during clinic or family unit care hours.

This action carried out by the State Government, through the entire health sector, is in order to protect, care for and mitigate the pandemic during this holiday period, which is when there is a greater agglomeration in various recreational spaces.

The SSM urges the population not to lower their guard with sanitary measures, during this holiday period of Holy Week, such as hand washing, the use of face masks, disinfection with antibacterial gel and continuing to maintain a healthy distance. These essential actions are the ones that will allow the containment of cases, deaths and increase in hospital occupation.

The IMSS reported that, for its part, they will be applying 72 thousand vaccines on April 11, 12 and 13, in the Family Medical Units of Morelia, Tarímbaro, Lázaro Cárdenas, La Piedad, Zamora, Jacona, Zitácuaro, Sahuayo, Yurécuaro, Apatzingán, Los Reyes, Zacapu, Puruándiro, Taretan, Tacámbaro, Pedernales and Hidalgo, as well as in the Rural Welfare Hospitals of: Ario de Rosales, Buenavista, Tomatlán, Paracho, Huetamo, Coalcomán, Villamar and Tuxpan.