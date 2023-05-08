Even in Miami it was always and only there Red Bull to play for victory. The thing it’s no surpriseof course, even if the Verstappen’s race was capitalized, with the comeback and the victory over his teammate immediately extinguishing all that chatter about a possible “Rosberg-style” title fight by Perez that had begun after the victory of the “Checo” in Baku. The Miami match confirms what we had already said after Azerbaijan, namely that Perez has the speed when the races are “simple” on the tyres. When, on the other hand, it is necessary to combine speed with one temperature window management of the tyres Verstappen has another sensibility and becomes unstoppable. The race itself conveyed a certain feeling of boredombut more due to the fact that the first two (three from mid-race onwards) positions were indisputable, than to a real absence of action, which indeed also saw behind some fun battles. It is also curious how in reality Miami was also the “perfect race”, with no Safety Car, yellow flags, retirements, wrong pit stops or nobody’s accidents even on a city track. This means that the pilots are “too” good or are too conservative? Difficult to answer.

Miami the right track to bring out the critical points

Coming to a more in-depth analysis of what we saw on the track, we must first make the premise than the Miami track may or may not like it, but represents an ideal test bed for these single-seaters ground effect. We have already told how, with this concept, the mechanics are even more at the service of aerodynamicsand the American track represents a mix of very fast corners like Silverstone and other slow ones like in Montecarlo, with also important sprints and low speed restarts.



The ideal level of downforce isn’t a particular unknown for the teams, but it’s true on the mechanics that the teams have to work to then make the car work properly. A rigid suspension package, for example, was of great help in the first sector and in the last part of the third, where the stability of the aerodynamic platform in the fast corners it was rewarding. At the same time there was a need for one soft response on the curbs and in the winding central section, for which the teams had the need to find the best compromises and it really came out who has clear ideas about setting up the car and who is still groping in the dark.

Mercedes and Ferrari grope their way

Needless to say, we have seen how well Red Bull have very clear ideas on how to make the most of the RB19, but also the Alonso’s Aston Martin was able to get the most out of the car (much less with Stroll, but the driver variable here is always very significant) or even the Alpines and the Haas, not particularly fast overall but with clear and consistent attitude indications between the two pilots. Instead, it was clear that Mercedes and Ferrari are totally groping in the darkleaving Red Bull in front to dominate and Aston Martin, who arrived from the rear, to comfortably play second force, while Russell charged 33 seconds of separation from Verstappen e Sainz 37, not to mention Leclerc and Hamilton. To be very clear, whoever had the idea of ​​a better Mercedes in the race, or “not as bad as it seemed on the eve” should instead consider that this impression was mainly given from the comeback on an even more disastrous Ferrari of the W14 and nothing more. And in our opinion it is no coincidence that many sentences said by the two team principals Wolff And Vasseur aren’t that different after all. The Austrian’s “we don’t understand why the car doesn’t work” is echoed by the French’s “we have to understand why what we have seen is happening”.

Opposing structures in the Ferrari house, a symptom of the lack of certainties

And an example of the “total darkness” on the mechanical set-up front in the house of the red are the diametrically opposite choices made in terms of setup between the two riders. On a technical track one would expect a so-called common set-up “baseline” which expresses the car’s best performancewhich the pilots then customize to adapt it to their driving style, while the totally different choices tell the story the evident total lack of certainties among the engineers of Maranello.



Sainz was the author of a nice first stintvery similar to Fernando Alonso, who then passed with an undercut (silly penalty aside), but went in total crisis with hard rubber in the second part of the competition. Leclerc, in one of his darkest weekends, gave opposite indications, in an ordeal race even in the first stint on medium tyres, with the radio teams addressed to him which were a succession of requests to “increase tire management” practically in all the curves, so as to make him declare at the end of the race that he was at the point of having to let others pass to manage tire temperaturesan unacceptable paradox for the racing world.

Just shorten the DRS zones

This last aspect deserves further reflection, also as regards the use of DRS. We often see many situations in which a driver sees a much faster car coming from behind him, practically steps aside to let it pass, so as not to ruin the tires in a hopeless battle. This however is the symptom of the fact that with the DRS overtaking would eventually come anyway, so it’s useless to try to resist. Because of this the decision to shorten the DRS zones of the slopes seems correct to usWhy overtaking shouldn’t be impossible, but not too simple eitherin order to encourage the cars in front to defend themselves and fight, as Kevin Magnussen did really well on Charles Leclerc, giving us some good battles.

The problem with the SF23 is not just the degradation, but the overall functioning of the car

Going back to Ferrari, the problem actually appears not limited to rubber degradation. The track temperatures even of 15-20 degrees lower compared to Friday, they greatly limited the loss of tire performance, so much so that the riders who started on the hard tire were able to complete around 80% of the race without collapsesand in general that of Miami was the fourth Grand Prix out of five disputed where degradation was not high. The SF23 still does not work in race conditions and Sainz’s words at the end of the race revealed that it is about to start a phase of pure experimentation on the red, both with the next updates, and with an even very different car in Barcelona. Listening to Russell and Toto Wolff Mercedes is also pursuing a similar program and the conclusion seems simple to draw. Red Bull has largely understood, Mercedes and Ferrari have the urgency to deliberate the concepts of next year’s car, and for this they desperately need to “understand” as soon as possible.