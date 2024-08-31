Kmart was for several years one of the strongest brands in several areas of the United States and Canada. At its peak it had more than 2,000 stores and 350,000 employees. However, Today there are only two branches left and one of them is in Miami. The supermarket chainand Canada. At its peak it had more than 2,000 stores and 350,000 employees. However,

The local media, The New Heraldshared that the last remaining Kmart store branch in Florida It is hidden in a corner of the Kendale Lakes Shopping Plaza and is the equivalent size of a pharmacy.

This branch attracts attention precisely because, What was once one of the most important retail stores in the United States is now struggling to survive. He even had to rent out a large part of the building and has a sign on the door that says “We are open. Come visit us.”

In fact, many of the products sold are marked with offers, They have yellow and red labels advertising discounts ranging from 25 to 30 percent, although in some cases it is even advertised that you can take them for half price.

If you want to find something special, the outlet warns that the discounted merchandise is in disarray and that You might find kitchen items along with a pair of flip-flops or toys.

This store has practically become an American classic. Many remember when Johnny Carson had a special segment on his late-night talk show where he would announce Kmart’s special offers.

But the shine of that time has disappeared, even though it is a small branch, some of the shelves in the back are practically empty.

Kmart, the decline of a major retailer in the United States

According to the retail store’s page, Kmart had its origins in 1899 when Sebastian Spering Kresge founded the first store in Detroit which rapidly expanded over the next decade, but then under the name SS Kresge Company.

It was in 1962 that the first store named Kmart officially opened in Michigan. By the 1990s, The company already had more than 2,000 branches open. However, in 2002, it declared bankruptcy and, by 2005, merged with Sears to create Sears Holding Company.

Even after that the business did not recover and by the early 2010s, It was not possible to compete with large chains such as Walmart and Amazon. which began to bring in most of the customers.

So, little by little, it began to close several of its branches and In 2018, it declared bankruptcy again. In 2019 the company was bought by a hedge fund which changed its name to Transformco.

At the moment Only the Miami branch and another one located in Long Island remain open, New York.