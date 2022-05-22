In Mexico, to be a woman is to resist. Being young and wanting to exercise youth is not allowed. We were all 18 and attended parties where there was alcohol, cigarettes, dancing, friends and fun. Many of us had that rebellion of youth, but none of that is a reason for them to take your life and blame you. The editorials of some media, whether local and / or national, handle the narrative of their texts towards the guilt of the young / woman victim, when it comes to a disappearance, or in the worst case, the death of she.

In this country we have normalized the disappearance of women and girls. But no, it is not normal that seven women disappear and 11 die a day. As a woman, it is outrageous to read, see or hear the course that some cases of women have taken in recent weeks, such as Debanhi, Yolanda, Lesvy, Lucía, Íngrid, which is already a constant in each case of the disappeared, the same strategy look bad to justify what happens to us, and they don’t think that 11 women daily are no longer in their homes sharing laughter and joy in the niche of a family anywhere in our Mexico.

It is truly painful and unfortunate to hear and read in eight-column notes, the text where they say, “They find a woman dead on the edge of a property. . . “, when in fact, the wording should say: “They find a woman murdered on the edge of a property”, because if we have a little empathy on the issues of gender violence, we know in advance that she did not die naturally , but they took her life, they “KILLED” her. I consider it necessary and urgent that all the media have a manual for the coverage of issues of violence against women and femicides in our country.

And that this contains very specific points for him or the journalist, and that at the time of writing the notes, consider some points: 1) Show empathy, 2) Include help contacts in your note, -believe the victim, and 3) Protect your identity.

To name a few. That implies the adoption of an inclusive journalism that considers the impact of information in all sectors of society; that respects the dignity and human rights of victims of violence and discrimination.

In the collective Historias de Venus we condemn re-victimization, misogyny and media speculation; the lack of a gender perspective in the care, follow-up and investigation of cases of gender violence. As a society, let us not allow these cases of aggression and violence against women and girls to become a habit for us to listen to or normalize it. There are already so many women and girls that we need!