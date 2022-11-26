There is nothing to celebrate the criminal government of Morena. Today, the poor are poorer and those who were not, already are. The demagogic use of social programs It has taken its toll on those most in need and caused millions of people to suffer from hunger, unemployment and pain due to lack of public health services.

As if that were not enough, he mishandling of the pandemic and of the national economy It has caused inflation to take its toll on the most vulnerable, who, despite having a job, suffer from social deprivations, have income below the welfare line and suffer from food insecurity.

Morena has made the majority of the population suffer from poverty and only 2 out of 10 Mexicans are free to fall into it.

According to Poverty Measurement Report of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), the population in poverty went from 51.9 million people in 2018 to 55.7 million in 2020, while extreme poverty increased from 8.7 to 10.8 million in the same period.

Said report reveals that the economic condition of Mexican society in general has deteriorated rapidly, which completely refutes the official victorious speeches and puts them into what they really are: lies and demagogy.

Today, Mexican society is at risk due to the criminal action of the government.

While in 2018 a total of 16.2% of Mexicans suffered from a lack of access to public health services, in 2020 it increased irresponsibly to 28.2%, which has caused death, illness and suffering among the poorest, responding to the systematic diversion of public resources that were destined for hospitals, clinics and medicines but that Morena uses today to pay her propagandists, rent buses, pay for lodging and build pharaonic projects.

But it is not all, the educational gap affects at least 24.4 million people, while 66 million Mexicans suffer from access to social security and 22.7 million do not have access to drinking water, drainage, electricity or different fuel to the wood.

Official data reveals a heartbreaking reality that, without a doubt, are the results of 4 years of misrule by Morena.

Definitely, there is nothing to celebrate the current government, but there is a lot to demand and reproach it for breaking its promises and trying to deceive the people of Mexico.