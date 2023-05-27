The physicist Roberto Escudero Derat, a pioneer in Mexico in the study of superconductors and winner of the 2022 National Science Award, is proud to be a researcher; however, what he likes most about his work “is to educate. That’s the most important part.”

The specialist from the Materials Research Institute (IIM) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) said in an interview with the day that the equipment he has in his laboratory “is for students and alumni to use, to learn the techniques.”

Escudero Derat (Parral, 1943) has written a multitude of articles, “and some are very good; I am editor of several magazines. I have done many things, ”he explained, detailing that his production includes more than 156 texts in prestigious publications and book chapters.

Regarding the important recognition that the Mexican government gave him in the field of Physical-Mathematical and Natural Sciences, he expressed that he feels very happy: “wow, many people from UNAM have congratulated me!”

With the amount that they will give him for the prize, he continued, he will fix some of the devices he has and showed this newspaper his “small levitated train”: a model that integrates three rows of magnets with a very high magnetic field to which a superconducting material that, after being cooled with liquid nitrogen, remains suspended for a few seconds over the tracks.

The academic said with emotion: “I have seen this for 50 years and I never get tired of it. It is not interesting? Is beautiful! It’s nice! I show them to the kids and they love it. Me too”.

He commented that when young people from middle and high school visit the laboratories and he shows them the levitated train it seems “extraordinarily interesting. They are quantum phenomena that are not seen in other parts of nature. I tell students: ‘look at that, it’s a quantum force.’

Escudero Derat was blunt: “in Mexico the scientific culture is very small and we have to educate people. We are deficient in education. I am very strict with my students”.

The researcher announced that he will never retire, “that is clear. They can’t retire me because I’m emeritus. If I do, I die. No no. Have to work. Besides, I like my job a lot.”

The doctor in physics from the Canadian University of Waterloo, reported that he has a large library at home, although he hardly reads printed books. “I read them digital. I like art, ”he added, and showed the cutout of a fresco discovered in Pompeii, called Leda and the swan that he obtained in the pages of the day. Besides, he told him, he has that painting in his house.

He narrated that although he was born in Parral, Chihuahua, his parents moved to Guerrero, where he studied from elementary school to high school in Acapulco. He entered the UNAM Faculty of Sciences in 1963.

The academic considers that “I have never been anything brilliant, but I am very studious. I finished in 1967. My father sent me money every month to live here in Mexico City. On Fridays he would run to Acapulco to go with my friends to the beach to play soccer ”.

At the end of his degree and after passing several exams at Petróleos Mexicanos very well, he recalled that they did not want to give him a job because he was a physicist, “and the ones they hired were engineers”; finally they did and gave him a scholarship from the Mexican Institute of Petroleum. He worked at the parastatal for five years and then began working at UNAM, in areas such as holography and later in “low temperatures.” In 1980 he did his PhD in Canada, in superconductivity.

“I think I am the only one who did a doctorate in superconductivity at that time in Mexico. At the time of (J. Georg) Bednorz and (Alexander) Müller, when superconducting ceramics were discovered ”.

He ironized that in one of his courses he asked the professor to teach him superconductivity. The answer was: “no, Roberto, it’s not worth it, it’s already out of use”. Shortly after returning to Mexico, in 1985, ceramic superconductors were discovered; “As a result of that, the field has continued to increase and it is a living, enormous field.”

Since 1989, the researcher pointed out, he began to get specialized equipment to carry out his work, even a president of the Republic donated a million dollars to buy them. “I had money left over and it was distributed to the faculties of Sciences and Chemistry, as well as to the Institute of Physics.”

In a tour of the laboratories, the academic, convinced of the value of improving access to Mexican students, showed some of the devices that he has been gathering for decades.

Among them is a magnetometer (used to quantify in strength or direction some magnetic signal). It was the first to arrive in Latin America, Escudero said. The capacity of its superconducting coil is 5.5 tesla, that is, about 110,000 times the Earth’s magnetic field.

He also has another device with a 10 Tesla coil, 100,000 Gauss (200,000 times the magnetism of our planet). “With this I can measure thermal and magnetic conductivity. It works perfectly”.

In addition, he continued, the IIM has the best equipment that works at low temperatures, such as some to obtain liquid nitrogen and helium: liquefiers, “although some are decomposed.” Therefore, the researcher tries to gather resources to acquire a small device to get the necessary helium and make the magnetometers work.

He also drives a machine with a 17 Tesla coil, with which you have to be careful because of the type of large magnetic fields it produces: “when you turn it on and it’s up, it starts pulling things up.”

Two more devices are an “ultra-high vacuum equipment” and a radio frequency oven that he acquired 35 years ago. “Several of my students did their doctoral theses with it. It generates a high-voltage, high-frequency magnetic current. Inject the current into a coil that heats a copper crucible: the temperature you reach is of the order of three thousand degrees. You have to be very careful”.

The 2022 National Science Award reiterated: “I do basic science because I like to educate students. I bring them to come, do experiments, and if they don’t do them well, I scold them.”