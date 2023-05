02:26 In Mexico, the legends to protect and explain the activity of the Popocatépetl volcano © AP

At the foot of the Mexican volcano Popocatépetl, the locals cultivate their own beliefs, far from scientific considerations, about volcanic activity and the ash rains that fall on them. According to local legend, the spirit of the volcano, located 70 kilometers southeast of Mexico City, incarnated in a man named “Don Goyo.”