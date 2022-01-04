The prosecutor’s office of the Mexican state of Chiapas confirmed information about the beating of a Russian woman by local protesters, noting that it had begun an investigation into the incident. The department announced this on Tuesday, January 4, on its page in Facebook…

“The state attorney general’s office, through the Altos County District Attorney’s Office, initiated a personal injury and personal injury protocol against those responsible for the attack on a Russian woman. The events took place in Oschuk municipality, ”it was reported.

The Russian woman was driving on January 3 in a private car from the state of Quintana Roo to Chiapas. On the way, the car was stopped by a group of protesters. Unidentified persons who may live in Oschuk municipality beat the tourist.

The protesters demanded that the girl pay her fare, the department said. The Russian woman responded to the Mexicans’ demand with a refusal, after which they attacked and beat her.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

Earlier, on December 5, the bodies of two Russian tourists who disappeared on the island on November 17 were found in Cyprus. They were found buried in the garden of a local holiday home.

It was noted that a 32-year-old man suspected of killing Russian women was detained 10 days ago. Also, the guards detained two more men on this fact.

All detainees are citizens of Syria, reported on December 5 at the Russian Embassy in Cyprus.

According to a spokesman for the embassy, ​​one of the killed women flew to Cyprus in early summer, and the other about a month and a half ago. Both tourists rented an apartment in Larnaca.