A Mexican citizen who resides in the state of CaliforniaWest of USApublished a video on his social networks in which shared the advantages he finds in the country and highlighted one of the points over the others.

Moving to another country is not an easy situation, and many immigrants face problems adapting, beyond the language barrier. On the opposite side is the woman behind the @chapiis.salcedo.a account on Tik Tok, who shares videos about his life in California and everything he had to leave behind in Mexico.

Through a recently published video, the young woman revealed that she currently works selling strawberries and explained what is the most important thing she has in the United States and could not get in Mexico: “Nothing happens… I was already a teacher in Mexico, but I didn’t have my family together. Now I sell strawberries and my smile is prettier.”

Installed in California, the woman arrived a little over a year ago to American soil with legal residence with their children, where her husband was waiting for her, as revealed in previous posts on Tik Tok. From there, today He works on his gastronomic venture and studies to graduate as a teacher again..

The success of the Mexican teacher on TikTok

On his official Tik Tok account, under the pseudonym @chapiissalcedo, The teacher accumulates more than 200,000 followersmore than 3,800,000 followers and frequently publishes content related to his life in the United States.

Approximately a month ago, he shared a video in which he left a message to the students he left in Mexico. “The life of a teacher is complicatedWe always want to look for other opportunities and I couldn’t pass up the one that was coming for me. I don’t know what life has in store for me, but I’m sure I want more and more. “Her teacher always carries them in her heart,” she concluded.