In 2015, At just 11 years old, Jonathan was awakened by a loud bang who, without thinking, decided to find out what had happened and when he came across a collapsed building, he immediately provided help. His good deed earned him fame and recognition in Mexico. However, despite the promises, His future was not as he expected and he decided to try his luck in the United States. as undocumented.

According to the criteria of

Jonathan Tobón gave an interview to the media Univision remembering what it was like to become a hero when he was little and what happened next. Now that he is 20 years old, he lives abroad. seeking to shape a better future.

He recalled that on the morning of On January 29, 2015, the Maternal and Child Hospital of Cuajimalpa exploded after a gas leak was reported while they were refueling the building.

Although the authorities were already aware of this and began to evacuate the people on the site, there was not enough time, so An explosion occurred which caused the destruction of a large part of the building, mainly the medical emergency area.s where the newborns were. In fact, the accident left a balance of seven dead, including two babies, and 66 injured, 22 of them newborns.

The events meant a tragedy and The neighbors in the area did not hesitate to come and help the trapped people. among the rubble. Professionals, rescuers, firefighters and other emergency services also took part in the work.

But among the people who decided to offer support, an 11-year-old boy caught the attention. It was Jonathan Tobón, who came from the beginning to try to help by moving stones preventing them from leaving the building and taking the wounded to a tent.

He helped as long as the authorities allowed him to. When only professional rescuers were allowed in the area, he asked his mother to bring a pot of coffee. When he returned, the paramedics recognized him and He became a celebrity overnight, which changed his life.

Although he received recognition and rewards at one time, for example, a television program took him and his family to see the sea, and even the government of Mexico City gave them a loan to have their own apartment, that It was not enough for him to find opportunities and build a good quality of life in his country.

Jonathan Tobón started a new life in Los Angeles. Photo:Facebook Tobon Jonathan Share

The Mexican rescue boy is now looking for a new life in the United States

Even though he was an excellent student, when the 2019 pandemic hit Jonathan Tobón began to lose interest in school and he did not finish high school.

Several of the promises made to him during his moment of fame for having been a rescuer in the explosion at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Cuajimalpa, were not fulfilled. For example, They had told him that they would prepare him with a series of courses to become a professional rescuer. in the group known as Los Topos Azteca México. But that did not happen.

Two years ago he made the decision to try his luck in the United States. He currently lives in Los Angeles illegally. “It’s not something I’m ashamed of, because I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just looking for a better life, to have new opportunities,” he told Univision.

He assured that In your country it is very difficult to build what you can achieve in the United States. where he has two jobs, in the morning at a company that sells materials and in the afternoon at a restaurant. “Although this is a country of opportunities, it is also a very difficult country,” he said.

I accept that Your illegal status in the United States is a risk, So he tries to make the most of his time and save enough to buy a house in Mexico in case he is deported.