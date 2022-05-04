Mexico.- This Wednesday, the Minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, charged that in Mexico femicides and disappearances of women remain in total impunity.

Due to the above, the official warned that society cannot continue living in a country where women are the target of all kinds of attacks against their person and the authorities do nothing to prevent or punish it, for which he asked that, beyond speeches, urgent measures are deployed to resolve this situation.

During the form of a collaboration agreement with the National Association of Universities of Higher Education Institutions (ANUIES), also president of the Council of the Federal Judiciary (CJF), emphasized that while women are being killed and deprived of liberty in Mexico, society and the authorities are turning “the other way.”

“We are in a country where they kill an average of ten women a day, we are in a country where women and girls disappear and are killed with total impunity while society and the authorities turn the other way. This is a reality that we cannot continue to allow,” she pointed out.

Within this framework, Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea argued that there are two main factors behind gender-based violence: on the one hand, the macho culture of Mexico, and, on the other hand, the impunitywhich he described as the most serious.

“Why do men kill women every day? Because they can and because nothing happens, because there are no consequences, because femicides are not investigated. Why when they are investigated are they investigated badly and how are they investigated badly? As a general rule, the folders in the prosecutor’s offices are not properly assembled, ”she said.

In this regard, he referred that many cases of aggression against women are not reported by the distrust that exists towards the Mexican authorities. Meanwhile, he pointed out that, of those who are reported, few are investigated and end with the arrest of the alleged perpetrators, while only a minority concludes with the prosecution of the cases.

“Nothing justifies the killing of women and girls. We have to build a country where any woman can be on the street at any time, dressed as she determines, and not justify attacking her for that,” he said.