Hospitals in Mexico City have been on the verge of saturation for several days. In particular, the beach vacations: Acapulco, Cancún or Puerto Vallarta, all the major seaside resorts have attracted thousands of tourists, both Mexican and foreign.

Many travelers, especially Americans and Canadians, comment on the networks that in Mexico “the Covid does not exist”. A biased idea of ​​reality caused by the crowd, bathed in carelessness, which reigns on Mexican beaches. There were many soldiers who roamed the beaches, urging people to wear masks and to respect distances. But these calls have been ignored by tourists.

Luz Arana, who is a doctor at a public hospital in Mexico City where she cares for Covid patients, says she feels a lot of anger and disappointment at the sight of the footage. She is indignant that, while health workers are throwing all their strength into the battle at the cost of gigantic efforts, the population still does not understand the gravity of the situation and is taking reckless risks.

Mexico is indeed one of the countries in the world that imposes the fewest restrictions on travelers and tourist establishments. It is currently the third country that receives the most foreign visitors. In tourist areas, the authorities relaxed measures at the end of the year to allow hotels and restaurants to welcome more customers in order to recover the losses accumulated in recent months.

Decisions that challenge healthcare staff. A doctor whom we met and who prefers to remain anonymous considers the government’s management to be deplorable. He criticizes the lack of border control and the lack of screening in Mexico. And since the main person responsible for the government’s strategy against Covid-19 was himself photographed at the beach without a mask, the rage of health workers has further escalated. That said, the population does not necessarily follow this example, the wearing of a mask is rather well respected in Mexico City.

But in the capital precisely, 500 restaurants have decided to reopen their doors, in total violation of official measures. Several restaurant chains have been welcoming customers since Monday. Once again, it is economic interests that are put forward: “Open or die”: this is the slogan of their rebellion against the authorities. In Mexico, the restaurant sector receives virtually no public aid to overcome this crisis.