Sharjah (Al Ittihad)
Between the aesthetics of Diwani calligraphy and the Latin Gothic line, Sharjah opens an aesthetic dialogue between Arab culture and its Latin counterpart, during the activities celebrating the Emirate of Sharjah, the guest of honor of the 36th session of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, where hundreds of audiences line up daily in front of a platform designated by the Department of Culture in Sharjah for calligraphers: Emirati Khaled Al-Jallaf And the Mexican, Mr. Dawkins, to have their name plates written in one of the Arabic scripts and another written in Latin.
#Mexico. #Arabic #Latin #calligraphy #dialogue
