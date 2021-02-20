There, avenue Juarez, in the historic center of Mexico City, the female symbol, several meters high, cross surmounted by a circle, and in its center, a raised fist. Fuchsia, like the small crosses which commemorate the victims of feminicides at the foot of this “antimonument”. Further, in front of the Stock Exchange, imposing red numbers: “+ 65” and these words engraved among the names of the missing: “With one voice, save them! Remember the 65 workers who died in 2006 trapped by an explosion in the Pasta de Conchos coal mine in Coahuila state. A year after the explosion, the company operating the mine ended the rescue operations, having recovered only two bodies. The National Human Rights Commission ended up concluding that the safety conditions in the mine were not guaranteed, a reality that the company wanted to hide.

In 2018, a figure exhumed from oblivion the 65 workers who died in the mining disaster of Pasta de Conchos in 2006, and whose remains remain buried. © Henry Romero / Reuters

Around the United States Embassy, ​​there are still numbers: “+ 72” and this message: “Migrating is a human right. »Here, justice is demanded for the massacre perpetrated in August 2010 in San Fernando: 72 migrants, mostly of Central American origin, brutally murdered in this town in the state of Tamaulipas, on the border between Mexico and the States. -United. The group, which was traveling by bus, had been kidnapped by a cartel. For lack of ransom, the kidnappers had coldly executed their blindfolded prey; only 2 survivors managed to escape the ordeal.

On the same artery, numbers, always, and pastel-colored letters: “ABC 49” and on the ground small bronze shoes: memory of the 49 children who died in 2009 in the fire at the nursery that bore this name in Hermosillo, in the state of Sonora. A fire had started in the archives of a state building adjacent to the nursery, while the little ones were napping. The case was tried, the shortcomings identified, but, on appeal, none of the convicted officials served their sentence.

34,523 assassinations in 2020

In Mexico, where endemic violence, increased tenfold by the “war on drugs”, has caused, since 2006, some 275,000 deaths – 34,523 assassinations last year – these “antimonuments” perpetuate the memory of the victims, opposing the impunity and indifference of the public authorities a demand for justice expressed in broad daylight. In the capital and throughout the country, they have multiplied in recent years, ephemeral or more durable, worn on the baptismal font by the families of the victims or by social movements.

Massacres, murders, judicial impunity … it is the obscure chapters, deliberately obscured by the State, which are brought to light.

In Mexico City, the first of these “antimonuments” was inaugurated in 2015, on the Paseo de la Reforma, one of the busiest streets in the capital. A number already: “+ 43”, to register in the public space one of the most appalling cases of enforced disappearance in recent Mexican history. A year earlier, on September 26, 2014, 43 young students from the Raul Isidro Burgos Normal School in Ayotzinapa, Guerrero State, had disappeared in the municipality of Iguala, while on their way to the capital where they were to participate in the tribute to their elders who fell on October 2, 1968. Dark date in the country’s history: that day, with the support of the CIA, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), to the orders since the 1930s, unleashed a repressive fury against the student uprising that was to kill at least 300 people. A killing remained in all memories. The young people never reached Mexico City: intercepted in Iguala by the municipal police and, according to certain sources, by military elements, the student convoy was caught in a shootout – 9 dead, 27 wounded. The next day, no more trace of 43 students, on the hundred part of Ayotzinapa. Missing, to this day. Something to lift hearts across the country.

“For this country to change”

The tragedy, however, left President Enrique Peña Nieto (PRI) and his government unmoved, whose policies, backed by Washington in the name of the crusade against drug trafficking, have created an insane climate of violence in Mexico. Assassinations, rapes, feminicides spread terror. Mass graves are discovered. Exhausted by so many abuses, Mexican society demands justice and truth for the students of Ayotzinapa. Everywhere, a cry of rage resounded: “They took them alive, we want them alive!” »Clamor inscribed today on the pediment of the memorial which continues to demand truth and justice for the 43.

Milestones in official history, monuments celebrate supposedly glorious episodes in a nation’s history. Here, obscure chapters, deliberately obscured by the state, are brought to light. To make social mourning possible and denounce the inaction, complicity or lack of empathy of the authorities, to make the demand for justice unavoidable, where it is repressed when it is expressed in the street. “After a demonstration for the 43 of Ayotzinapa violently dispersed by the police in the Zocalo, in the historic center of Mexico City, we began to collectively reflect on how to respond to the violence and impunity of the government. This is where this idea of ​​“antimonument” arose, approved by the fathers and mothers of the disappeared Normaliens ”, explain, on condition of anonymity -“ for security reasons ”, they tell us, – the members of the Antimonumentos collective.

“Neither this“ antimonument ”for the 43, nor the following ones were the subject of a request for authorization. We are not asking the authorities for permission, because it is a protest against them, a permanent demand for justice, truth and memory, continue these activists. All the “antimonuments” highlight the lack of justice in this country. They call on society to change this country, to put an end to enforced disappearances, massacres, murders and judicial impunity. In addition to being places of remembrance and reunion, they are an alarm signal, so that such events do not happen again. “

Member of the feminist collective Los machos nos matan (“the machos are killing us”), Becky works with 70 “collateral victims” of feminicides, mothers, sisters, daughters of murdered women. She is the only survivor: her companion tried to kill her; she discovered, on coming out of a long coma, the death of her baby and suffered painful physical and psychological consequences from this ordeal. For her, the “antimonuments” which commemorate murdered women throughout Mexico respond to the desire to “make this crime against humanity visible”.

“We want to be seen”

Since the series of assassinations of women that sowed terror in Ciudad Juarez in the 1990s, the number of femicides in Mexico has continued to increase; their increase even took an exponential turn in the middle of the 2000s. “We are speaking out against indifference, the omission of these crimes, the lack of eagerness to resolve these cases,” she summarizes. We want to be seen, we demand that justice be done, because we are all in danger when a feminicide goes unpunished. In Mexico, these memorials, far from freezing the fight against the massacre of women, have become the symbol of a massive and resolute social movement, which regularly takes an insurrectionary turn.

Places of mourning and combat, symbolic tombs and custodians of a living memory, these “antimonuments”, in their very fragility, challenge the powers that bet on terror, impunity and oblivion.