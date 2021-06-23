Azucena Rangel

Mexico City / 06.23.2021 15:38:15

In Mexico, More than 64 thousand people from 0 to 19 years old live in social assistance accommodation centers, of which 56 percent are men and 44 percent are women.

The foregoing according to figures presented by Diana Rosales Espinoza, president of SOS Children’s Villages Mexico, who specified that one of the objectives of this organization is to comprehensively impact children, but above all they seek to lead the largest movement in favor of children in the world.

At a press conference on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of SOS Children’s Villages Mexico, an act that was moderated by the journalist Elisa Alanís, stressed that it is necessary to end institutionalization, since this entails a delay in the development of children and adolescents.

Rosales Espinoza highlighted that his intention is to make his model visible as an alternative care option and to offer a residential reception as an alternative to the model of care by the State.

Daniela Cervantes, national coordinator of advocacy for children’s villages, highlighted that although the General Law on the Rights of Children and Adolescents establishes that all children in family distress require care, including foster homes, these are generally limited by budget, supervision and evaluation.

Luisa Velázquez, mother of a family, shared her experience of having adopted 10 children through children’s villages and appreciated this opportunity to give them a second family.

Teresa Gómez, SOS village coordinator in Comitán, Chiapas, explained that family strengthening is part of the activities that are developed to prevent child development, for which she specified that the most important thing is that “we are creating a safe and protective environment with houses mixed and a community model that integrates several families within the communities. ”

Elisa Alanís pointed out that it is important to contribute so that children can have alternative care and build a better life and future for these human beings.

