In Mexico, a special room to stop the ravages of fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug originally used as a pain reliever in the United States. Its effects are 100 times more powerful than those of morphine and the rate of overdose cases has doubled on the Mexican border because of it. In Mexicali, they opened a special room so that addicts can safely consume the drug, in order to reduce the risk of death and overdose.