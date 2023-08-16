In Mexico, a man receives bullet wounds to the head, but they “rebound”

A case that surprised many was presented on August 2 in Mexico. A man named Francisco was shot twice in the head; however, the bullets did not penetrate the skull and only caused minor injuries.

The event occurred in the Gustavo A. Madero residential area, in Mexico City. According to local media, the man was on the street while another subject arrived and attacked him with a firearm. But, in the shared images, it can be seen that the shots only caused two superficial wounds.

After the attack, Francisco searched for elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat who not only gave him help but also found the person allegedly responsible for the attack, according to reports. The Herald of Mexico.

The reason why the incident did not escalate would be that the bullets were wet and the gunpowder was old.so the projectiles did not have enough force to pierce the victim’s skull, according to the version that has been released.

Another factor that would have allowed the man’s integrity to not be affected would be the characteristics of the weapon, whose barrel was short and corresponded to a small caliber, which allowed the bullets to practically ‘bounce’ him.

This is how Francisco, apparently calm, waited for an ambulance; and the weapon with which they attacked him.

ELIM J ALONSO

