It is a very ecological house. The five containers that make up its framework are recycled, like 50% of the materials used for its construction. “These are containers that come from the port of Antwerp. The chimney, we bought it on Le Bon Coin and the floor will be cork left over from the construction site”says Greg Grihier, the owner of this surprising 140 square meter home.

Such a construction poses some challenges: “Most of the time, having a visible container poses problems for aesthetic reasons. It must be covered with a cladding, a coating, according to what the local urban plan imposes on us”, explains David Grosse, the architect responsible for the site. This house still has a relatively high cost. The square meter amounts to 1500 euros.