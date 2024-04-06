After the Lamborghini comes the turn of the Tesla. The fleet of the State Police, for the moment only that of Mestre but in the future who knows, will be enriched with an electric Tesla Model motorway sections managed by Cav-Concessioni Autostradali Venete.

The car will be destined for particulars surveillance services on the motorway network under concession to the company, namely the A4 Padua-Venice, the Passante di Mestre, the Mestre ring road and the Marco Polo ring road, traveled every day by over 200 thousand vehicles.

The Tesla in Police colors is equipped with one 100 kilowatt hour battery which allows the operation of all on-board equipment and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 262 kilometers per hour, with acceleration from 0 to 100 in 3.9 seconds. It's not the performance of a Lamborghini, but it's close.