Messi missed the fourth match against Inter due to suffering from a muscle injury since his return from the international period with the Argentina national team earlier this month.

Jeffrin Dorsey and Moroccan Amine Bassi scored goals for Houston in the first half, versus a late goal for Miami through Joseph Martinez.

Inter Miami lost the opportunity to achieve its second title after Messi led it to win the Mexican American League Cup last month after scoring 10 goals in the competition.

Thus, Miami and Houston qualified for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.