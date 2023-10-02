The words of Lewis Hamilton after the Japanese Grand Prix were severealbeit full of determination, towards his team. The W14 demonstrated, on a technical and complete track like Suzuka, some of its fundamental limitations, especially from the aerodynamic point of view. The seven-time world champion spoke first of all about one basic load deficiency, which inevitably translates into lower speeds in fast corners. However, the problems for the Brackley team are not limited to the lack of downforce itself, but also to the management of overall balancewith a rear end not up to the (new) front end, an aspect that brings with it a series of global issues on the car, between traction, ground clearance, rebound and so on. “The problems are all at the rearbut it’s one question of concept, I’m sure” Hamilton said in Suzuka after qualifying, returning to the point after the race “Just look at what McLaren did following the RedBull philosophy, where they are today. We can’t pretend not to see, that is THE direction. With the current philosophy, if we add load to our car, it doesn’t improve, it just bounces more. We need the next 6 months of development to be the best ever for us. But we have a team worthy of the world titleI’m sure we will succeed”.

The current Power Unit limited by packaging

There is one aspect in particular that should not be underestimated potential growth of the Brackley team. One of the biggest limitations due to the “zero pods” concept with which Mercedes started the 2022 championship was in packaging of the Power Unit. THE very small volumes available had obliged the engineers of Brixworth (the location where the drive units are designed and produced) a compromises significant. The dimensions of the packaging of the Power Unit (i.e. the arrangement of all the components inherent to the propulsion unit) have necessarily been reduced to a minimum, with impacts on functionality of some components and, above all, on cooling system. It seems clear that in the design phase the Star’s engineers had evaluated the reduction in resistance to progress due to the absence of “bellies” on the car more rewarding compared to the reliability and power values ​​sacrificed. We remember that reliability and power are two concepts that, with these regulations, go necessarily at the same time: by sacrificing any component, the percentage of use is limited in order to guarantee its reliability, ultimately also reducing the final power output of the entire unit.

New year, new space

The change of concept as regards the lateral structures of the single-seater, it has already been partially introduced this season, with the new bellies already oriented towards the Red Bull philosophy, but, obviously, it was not possible to carry out a redesign and modification of the components of the Power Unit for the current season. The 2024 car though will be born directly with the new philosophyboth regarding the bottom and the upper part of the car, and space limitations will become decidedly less stringentwith the possibility of a “re-packaging” of the drive unit which will then give much more comfort to the internal components, gaining in reliability (and therefore in percentage of use) and, above all, obviously, in pure power. We spoke to an engineer on the team that has us confirmed all this, stating that the aggregate that Mercedes currently uses was designed for the zero pods concept, with decidedly compact dimensions and a cooling system inevitably reduced to a minimum. Despite the limitations exposed so far, our contact told us that the data analyzed in Brixworth tell of a drive unit that does not fear comparison with its rivalsand indeed in some conditions it even showed itself the most effective. This is why Mercedes has a discreet optimism on the motoring front for next season, when the reorganization of the volumes of the bonnet and “sidepods” (the bellies) will allow for a more generous layout of the components and sizing. We will therefore see if in 2024 we will find a Mercedes Power Unit once again capable of leading and overshadowing rival units as already happened from 2014 onwards.