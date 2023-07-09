A special day, this is not just any 9th of July. Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on 6 January last, would have turned 59 today, and the Sampdoria community will never be able to forget one of the symbolic players of the tricolor team in 1991. The Sampdoria club dedicated a moving message to Gianluca (“best wishes from up there, Luca”) on their social profile, the national team did the same, choosing a photo of Vialli in Italy’s bomber version. In Genoa, then, this morning many fans went to the Molo dell’Amicizia, in Quinto, where the last scene of the docufilm “The summer” was filmed, with Vialli and Mancio side by side. And precisely that place, today, has become the symbol of popular passion for that team led by Boskov destined to remain in history.