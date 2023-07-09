Many messages on social media to remember the tricolor Sampd’oro bomber jacket in ’91. The Sampdoria club dedicated a post full of affection to him, the national team did the same
A special day, this is not just any 9th of July. Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on 6 January last, would have turned 59 today, and the Sampdoria community will never be able to forget one of the symbolic players of the tricolor team in 1991. The Sampdoria club dedicated a moving message to Gianluca (“best wishes from up there, Luca”) on their social profile, the national team did the same, choosing a photo of Vialli in Italy’s bomber version. In Genoa, then, this morning many fans went to the Molo dell’Amicizia, in Quinto, where the last scene of the docufilm “The summer” was filmed, with Vialli and Mancio side by side. And precisely that place, today, has become the symbol of popular passion for that team led by Boskov destined to remain in history.
APPOINTMENT AT THE FERRARIS
—
But for all Sampdoria fans, the meeting has been set for this evening after 6 pm outside the Ferraris stadium, under the southern steps (the heart of Blucerchiata’s passion), for a shared moment of reflection, but also of joy, in memory of Gianluca. Since the days following his disappearance, a sort of symbolic place has been dedicated to Vialli with photos and phrases that celebrate his great career, on the corner between the south and the central grandstand of Marassi. Tonight they will all be there to remember and thank their idol.
