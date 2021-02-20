Thousands of people took to the streets nationwide on Friday. Whether on signs, pictures or balloons: The nine names were everywhere.

HAMBURG / HANNOVER / BREMEN dpa / dpa / taz | In memory of the nine people who were killed in the racially motivated attack in Hanau on February 19, 2020, people took to the streets in several cities across Germany. They called for more protection for people with a migration background and a determined fight against right-wing extremism.

The demonstrators acted in accordance with the demands of the relatives #SayTheirNames. For one day, for example, street signs in Hanau were pasted over with magnetic boards bearing the names of the killed: Gökhan Gültekin, Sedat Gürbüz, Said Nesar Hashemi, Mercedes Kierpacz, Hamza Kurtović, Vili-Viorel Păun, Fatih Sara Velkovlu, Ferhat Unvar, Kaloyan Sara Velkovlu . Elsewhere people put up pictures or formed their names with candles in the street.

Previously, the dead were commemorated at an event in Hanau with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU). Hanau’s honorary citizen Rudi Völler opened the memorial event with a quote from Wilhelm Grimm.

In Hamburg around 2,000 demonstrators took to the streets under the motto “Solidarity from Hamburg to Hanau”. According to the police, 500, 600 and 650 people took part in three rallies in the St. Pauli district. Another 200 to 250 demonstrators gathered in the Wilhelmsburg district. The Hamburg Alliance against the Right and the Seebrücke Initiative had called for the rallies.

In Göttingen, around 1,200 people followed a call by the Greens and the “Alliance against the Right” for a demonstration at the university auditorium and a subsequent commemorative event at the Old Town Hall. The corona-related distance rule was largely adhered to.

In Hanover, around 740 people came to a rally of the alliance “One year after Hanau” on Steintorplatz. The co-organizers of the “Green Youth” even spoke of around 1,200 participants. According to a spokeswoman, speakers criticized a lack of clarification of the attack and official failure. Immigrant people did not feel protected by the state. The number of armed right-wing extremists has increased.

Further actions are planned

The initiators criticized the breeding ground for acts like in Hanau, among other things, prepared by the AfD. People there should have lost their lives “because they don’t fit into an inhuman worldview,” it said in an appeal. Around ten union and political youth organizations belong to the alliance.

In Bremen, around 700 people commemorated the victims of the attack on the market square. In Osnabrück, the “Bündnis 19. Februar” organized a photo campaign entitled “Don’t hide!”. Selfies against racism could be taken on the station forecourt and distributed via social media. Further memorial events were planned for Friday in Braunschweig, Hildesheim, Lüneburg and Oldenburg, among others.

In addition to many campaigns in Berlin, anti-racist alliances were used to remember the victims of the racist attack with a multi-religious prayer for peace. In addition to five Muslim clergymen, representatives of various Christian denominations as well as Jews, Hindu, Baha’i, Buddhists and others took part in the prayer, which was streamed as a video conference. The names of the nine killed were also read out.

Further campaigns and rallies have been announced nationwide for Saturday. Including in Berlin. An alliance of anti-fascist and anti-racist groups calls for one for the anniversary individual commemoration on from 2 p.m. will take place in different places in the capital.