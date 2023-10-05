In memory of the Prophet of maturity and wisdom
Between Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, and Ibrahim, peace be upon him, there is an ancient lineage of wisdom and maturity, in addition to a biological lineage that extends to the sacrifice, peace be upon him.
Abraham was described as mature, and Muhammad was described as a teacher of wisdom, and a teacher of wisdom is a wise man, and there is no wise person except one who has reached full maturity. The Qur’an made Abraham and Muhammad bearers of the torch of guidance and wisdom, illuminating the path of the wise, and providing them with a place to turn to whenever others stray from their paths. Where we found Al-Kindi, the first Arab philosopher in Islam, when disputing the wisdom and guidance of the Prophet, he strongly defended: “Everything that Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, came with is based on rational standards that can only be rejected by those who deprive the form of knowledge and unite themselves with the form of ignorance.” When some of those who claimed wisdom denied prophecy, Al-Farabi took their toll and established a wonderful philosophical theory of prophecy to defeat the opponents. In it, he matched the natural and divine lights, and argued that the wisdom of philosophers and the wisdom of prophets emerge from a single niche.
When Ibn Rushd wanted to argue about prophecy, he found nothing other than the Sharia as evidence of the prophecy of our noble Prophet, since no human mind, no matter how wise it is and how high it is in the ascension of wisdom, is able to come up with something like the legislation of Muhammad, which indicates that he, peace be upon him, receives divine support. With guidance and wisdom, in all the legislation he brought.
The life of Al-Khalil, peace be upon him, was one of maturity, as evidenced by his continued consideration of the kingdom of the heavens and the earth, and his debate with Nimrod. Indeed, in the guidance of Abraham, peace be upon him, there was no barrier between him, whether fear or shame, and the question that increases his wisdom with light, for he was not satisfied except with the hope of insight, where the truth is an eye’s opinion, and he asks his Lord about the afterlife, and his Lord enters him into the laboratory of practical experience so that he can attend the experience of life and death. Until the eye of certainty witnesses the knowledge he heard, and his heart is at peace.
Muhammad, peace be upon him, was not far from these great meanings, as he was the most mature of his people in his childhood and old age, and thus he was preparing, in the eyes of his Lord, for prophecy. The people’s appeal to him when they disputed over the Black Stone is proof of his righteousness and wisdom. His wandering in the desert of Hira, for countless days and nights, he and the kingdom and no one else, is proof of the strength of his mind prepared for transcendent wisdom.
Perhaps this situation is what was translated by the Almighty’s saying: {Say, “I only admonish you with one thing: that you stand up for God in twos and individually, and then reflect,” according to the pause of those who paused here. The call to thinking became the focus of the prophetic speech, as through sound and pure thinking, facts become clear, doubts disappear, and illusions disappear. The message of the Noble Prophet often pointed out this, from a hidden party, when the Prophet asked and waited for an answer, or he was asked and answered with a question, and the question is not like provoking thought or inciting one to realize and accept the truth.
There are many examples in the Prophet’s biography of the Holy Prophet’s guidance and wisdom, and perhaps they reached their peak when he taught a Muslim woman the method of analogy. When God described His noble Prophet as a “great creation,” God combined all the mental and intellectual virtues, because the great creation is the ultimate perfection of all maturity and wisdom, and this is the source of his uniqueness, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and his high quality among those who excel.
*Director of the Center for Philosophical Studies at Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences.
