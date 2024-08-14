He was 48 years old Christian DiMarcoa DJ with a passion for music who lost his life in a terrible car accident on August 12, 2024. The boy was involved in an accident that caused his car to crash into a guardrail, ending up in the Roggia Mora.

Christian DiMarco

That’s who he was.

Christian di Marco crashes into the guardrail and ends up in the Roggia Mora

August 12, 2024 was a very sad day for everyone who knew Christian by Marco, a 48 year old boy with a passion for music. The man was a dj in his spare time, but he also took care of delivering pizzas working for some locals in his country. Christian was from Borgo Lavezzaro, town in the province of Novara, and he used to divide his time between work and his greatest passions.

The Mora Canal

However, each project ended on August 12, when a passer-by found himself in the area of Portalupa Crossroadsin Vigevano, and noticed a car inside a ditch. He then decided to immediately alert the rescue services, who found Christian inside the Ford Puma.

The boy hit the guardrail in the area, ending up in the nearby canal, the Mora Canal. It’s really hard to understand what happened, but the autopsy which will be conducted on the victim’s body will be able to provide some more information on his death.

Who was Christian?

Christian he was a man like many others who in life loved everything that had to do with the music. Precisely for this reason, over the years he had become a famous DJ in his area and used to organize some evenings really very funny in the most popular places.

Christian DiMarco

His stage name, Christian Mady, he is really well known on social media. He had many friends and many supported his music and his way of entertaining his audience and all his viewers. His loss He left a great void in all those who admired his work, but above all he emotionally involved his mother and sister. We can only join in their pain.