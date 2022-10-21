At the age of 93, one of the most important Formula 1 characters of all time passed away in Monte Carlo, Aleardo Buzzi. For years he had been the president of Philip Morris International and it was he who introduced the world tobacco giant to the racing world. First F1 and rally, then progressively in all categories, including motorcycles.

A native of Biasca, a stone’s throw from Bellinzona, in the Canton of Ticino, Buzzi entered the world of racing on tiptoe, making his debut with a small sponsorship to Jo Siffert. Then he had gradually expanded by putting the red and white brand of cigarettes on the Brm and especially on the McLaren of James Hunt’s golden moments. After that the great leap with Ferrari, with which the relations of Philip Morris continue – in a different way – even today.

A person of great class and charisma, Buzzi was managed to convince Enzo Ferrari to accept the sponsorshipafter he had repeatedly argued that his machines emanated “smoke of oil and not of tobacco“. In reality, when they met, Buzzi and Ferrari hit it off immediately and the one with the Cavallino was a very happy, lasting and also very rich combination. At first Marlboro agreed to pay the salaries of the Ferrari drivers, then its space on the Maranello single-seaters widened becoming preponderant. In the last few years, Philip Morris was the “owner” of all the space on the Ferrari bodies and it was up to her to decide the size of the other sponsors, which also passed to her scrutiny.

Buzzi’s Marlboro gave F1 that impetus towards global sponsorship that wasn’t there before. But it also financed the promotion of teams of minor formulas, driving schools, grand prizes, various initiatives (the weeks of pilots on the snow, for example), making the racing world grow up to introduce it into the current era. Then the progressive stop to cigarette advertising and the equally progressive ban on advertising not only on cars but in any form.

Aleardo Buzzi has been around for decades the “hidden” father of modern Formula 1, a great driver of passing drivers from one team to another, a wise – and disinterested – adviser to champions, a friend of all while remaining rigid in negotiations. A cultured, pleasant, highly educated man, who was close to racing even in his retirement years, albeit in the disappointment of many benefited by him who instead moved away when, due to age limits, he left his role as summit. One thing that saddened him a lot but did not take away from him the basic serenity with which he conversed to the last with those who accompanied him on his work and personal journey. A man of other timesvery different from the rampant tycoons who run racing today.

The cover photo was posted on Peter Windsor’s social profile