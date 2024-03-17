In early March, the manga industry was in mourning after the news of Akira Toriyama's death at the age of 68 was revealed. The creator of famous titles such as the saga of 'Dragon Ball' and 'Dr. Slump' He ceased to exist on March 1 due to a long illness; However, the news was announced worldwide a week later in Japan, that is, on March 8. This information shocked all lovers of his works, even his colleagues, such as the creators of 'Naruto' and 'One Piece', who had heartfelt farewell words for whom they considered his hero.

Toriyama's death struck the hearts of many of his fans, who want to keep his legacy alive, which motivated them to start a campaign for March 8 to be considered international Dragon Ball day. However, this fact ignited controversy: why?

When is International Dragon Ball Day?

To date, more than 84,000 people have signed a petition on the page change.org so that March 8 is named as the international dragon ball daysince it was on that date that the news of the death of the manga creator was announced in Japan.

This initiative is promoted by a young man identified as Daniel Martínez, who in the description of the request indicates that this request is made not only with the intention of honoring Akira Toriyamabut also due to the great connection that fans have with the series.

“Dragon Ball has been an integral part of the childhood and life of many, inspiring values ​​of friendship, courage and self-improvement. (…) What is at stake is the opportunity to formally recognize the cultural impact and lasting influence of 'Dragon Ball' on society.. “If March 8 is established as Dragon Ball Day, it would send a clear message about the importance of creativity, entertainment and pop culture in people's lives,” he says.

It is worth mentioning that, if the appointment is made, March 8 would not be the only special day for 'Dragon Ball' fans, since Goku Day, the protagonist of the mythical saga, is celebrated on May 9.

'Dragon Ball' was the first anime in the saga that was launched in 1986. Photo: Toei Animation

Why is there controversy regarding this request?

But it's not all good news for anime fans, since the petition to name March 8 as the international dragon ball day It generated a lot of controversy: that same day International Women's Day is celebrated, a date on which we must raise awareness about the importance of the role of women in society.

Another point that gave a lot of talk is the fact that Akira Toriyama He originally passed away on March 1, a day that should be considered special for 'Dragon Ball' fans. This generated criticism from several people, who considered this request unnecessary.

What did Akira Toriyama die from?

Through the anime's official account, Bird Studio, producer of Akira Toriyama, announced that the mangaka's death was due to an acute subdural hematoma, which resulted from severe head trauma. Acute subdural hematoma consists of the accumulation of blood between the covering of the brain and its surface, which occurs as a result of severe head trauma.