Every year, more and more icons seem to disappear from car catalogs. At the end of 2022 we said goodbye to the Lamborghini Aventador, Nissan GT-R and Lotus Elise. Even just before we end 2023, a number of beloved (and less beloved) cars will die. And there are also a number of them for which we had forgotten the end of production. That makes this farewell even more painful.

Top Gear collected a list of the most special cars that were canceled in 2023 and unfortunately will not be continued. There are various reasons for pensions: old age, lack of success or that they have to make way for a new model with a plug. A moment of silence please for the cars below that will be killed in 2023.

Audi R8

At the end of 2021, Audi announced that the end of the R8 was near. So that end is coming now. There will one day be an electric successor, but when that will be and whether it will also be called R8, that's for Joost to know. Fortunately, there will be a suitable farewell gift from Abt and Scherer, which will be called the Abt XGT. This way, the R8 will just make it to 2024, but after that it will really be over.

Audi TT

Another well-known name from the German car brand will not make it to 2024: the TT. Audi finds it difficult to say goodbye to the hot car. First came a Final Edition, which indeed indicates the last model. Later, the Spanish branch of Audi decided that they wanted to create their own final version. You can see the disappointing result above. Anyway, after three generations it's over for the TT.

Dodge Challenger and Charger

With much fanfare, Dodge ended the gasoline era of the Challenger and Charger with the Last Call line. The highlight of this final bell was the Challenger Demon 170, which also happens to be Dodge's strongest muscle car ever. Its brother, the four-door Charger, also has to suffer. It will be immediately succeeded by its electric equivalent, the Charger Daytona.

Chrysler 300

After two decades, it is ready for the Chrysler 300. For the grand finale, Chrysler will build another 2,200 units of a special 300C that will have a 6.4-liter V8 engine. There are no plans to build an electric 300 for the time being. So for now we say 'bye, see you never again', but that could change to 'see you later'.

Mercedes CLS

Mercedes is doing a big cleaning. After the retirement of the SLC, S-class Coupé, S-class Cabrio and the AMG GT Roadster, the CLS is also calling it quits. Mercedes says about discontinuing the CLS: 'Given the global growth potential and as part of our strategic product portfolio planning, we have decided to cease production of the CLS on August 31, 2023.' The brand hopes that instead of the elegant 'four-door coupe' you will now simply buy an E-class.

Ferrari Portofino

We also waved goodbye to the Ferrari Portofino for good last year. The GT from Maranello was introduced in 2017 and received an M version (Modificata) in 2020. The Portofino had a 3.9-liter V8 biturbo that produced 600 hp. He had to make the California forget, which he succeeded quite well. Now it's time for the Ferrari Roma and Roma Spider to play the same trick on him.

Chevrolet Camaro

Sad but true: the very last Camaro rolled off the production line this month. This ends the streak of great American cars that started in the 1960s. Chevrolet has announced that this is the final chapter of the Camaro. On the other hand: they did that before, in 2002, and a few years later the car came back. This time perhaps as a Camaro EV?

Ford Fiesta

Another doubtful case. Ford officially said goodbye to the Fiesta, but is now flirting with the idea of ​​building an electric Fiesta in collaboration with VW. If it does happen, it wouldn't be in the short term, so for now the production Fiesta is dead. The compact hatchback may continue to rally for a while.

Volkswagen Up

Another nice little doerak that calls it a day. First Volkswagen announced that the even nicer GTI would not be coming back and later the normal versions also had to suffer. Fortunately, the legacy of the Up continues into the electric age. Volkswagen is also working on an ID.1. Rest in peace, Up.

All Volvo diesels

In the United Kingdom you can no longer buy station wagons from Volvo. That feels like you can no longer order supercars from Lamborghini. Fortunately, the family draggers will stay with us for a while, but we have to hand in all the new diesel engines. According to Volvo, the electric motor is superior to the combustion engine: 'They produce less noise, less vibration, lower maintenance costs for our customers and no exhaust fumes.'

Kia Rio

This came as a surprise to us. Divided over four generations, more than 50,000 Rios were sold in our country. In recent years, the Rio has also appeared several times in the top five of the most sold models per month. There is no successor available for the time being, so interested parties will have to settle for the Picanto or the Stonic.

McLaren GT

Just before the 2023 market closes, the McLaren GT has to make way. It will be succeeded by the GTS, which is better on almost every front. Of course we welcome a better version, but saying goodbye to the GT is difficult. It was the more sensible brother of the 720S and feels like a supercar with GT genes rather than the other way around. Hopefully his successor can at least achieve the same.