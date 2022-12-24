Ah, December. The time of year when editors look to the “2022” Wikipedia page for a nice anecdote to start an article. For example, you should not forget that this year the first Western Scheldt water flowed into the Hedwigepolder. And a bunch of other fun things happened, like, uh, well, you know.

Unfortunately, not everything managed to survive the year 2022. TopGear collected a list of the special cars that were deleted in 2022 and unfortunately will not be followed up. The reasons are old age, lack of success or at least that they have to make way for a new model with a plug. A moment of silence please for the cars below.

Kia Stinger

From moment one, it was actually a hopeless idea for the Netherlands, and that was quite a shame. You had to pay almost a ton for this tasty sports sedan from Kia and most will still go for an Audi or BMW. In the Netherlands it has already disappeared from the website, but in Belgium it is still for a price of 55,990 euros. Be quick, because production ends very soon.

Abarth 595

At the introduction of the Abarth 500e, a spokesperson confirmed that the Netherlands is also ready with Abarth petrol engines. A pity, but the new electric Abarth also looks tasty. And it makes enough noise, if that’s your thing.

Nissan GT-R

You can still get it in other places on this globe, but after thirteen years, production of the Nissan GT-R for Europe recently stopped. The sound of the V6 no longer met EU noise standards and apparently it was too expensive to develop a quieter exhaust. That is why Nissan pulled the plug on the ancient GT-R here.

Lotus Eliza

The Lotus Elise has lasted for a long time, but this year the curtain really fell. The last copies have now been produced and the focus is now on the Emira. Nice detail: the last Elise goes to Elise Artioli, the woman after whom the car is named. Romano Artioli once owned Lotus and named the Elise after his granddaughter. She received the last copy at the beginning of this year.

Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini already hung the lock on the door of the factory hall (metaphorically, they convert the production hall for other models, of course), but the lock was still allowed to be removed (metaphorically, because we have just established that there is no real lock used to be). The last copies of the Aventador got a seaman’s grave and Lamborghini built a few extra Ultimae’s for these customers.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Ah, the ‘Metsubsidie ​​Foutlander’, as it was often called. For a long time this was the ultimate lease sweetheart in the Netherlands because business drivers could add it for next to nothing, to the envy of many others. But even after the addition was equalized with that of other cars, the Outlander was a friendly priced choice for people looking for a spacious PHEV. These customers must now step into the Eclipse.

All diesels from Audi

‘Only 1 percent of all cars sold in this category in the past year were equipped with a diesel engine. The expected market developments and the fiscal climate for the coming years also do not speak in favor of the diesel engine,’ said Audi Netherlands in a press release on 1 April. This turned out to be no joke.