Alice Winn was rummaging through the archives of the English boarding school she had attended when she came across a treasure: copies of the school newspaper from the turn of the 20th century.

The newspaper, digitized and posted online, traced the advance of World War I through the lives of alumni and students at the school, Marlborough College. At first, the students were eager to join the fight; they encouraged their classmates and wrote letters from the front lines, romanticizing the bravery of war. And then they started to die.

Along with regular articles on cricket games and debating societies, the newspaper, called The Marlburian, published lists of former students who were wounded, taken prisoner or killed, as well as obituaries and poems of remembrance.

In all, 749 Marlborough students, teachers, and administrative employees were killed during the war.

Winn read all the editions from 1913 to 1919, and his debut novel, “In Memoriam,” grew out of the world he discovered there. The book follows two young men, classmates at a fictional boarding school in Great Britain called Preshute, who fall in love and go to war.

As with the students at Marlborough, the school newspaper traces their lives. The novel begins at the end of the school year with a cheerful page in the newspaper, dated June 27, 1914. “By Jupiter! Save the editor from the editorial! ”, he initiates. “But the cycle is over, and boy was it wonderful.”

Months later, war has broken out, and a list of alumni is printed under the heading “Killed in Action”: LSW Beazley, 22. ME Hickman, 20 years old. CC Roseveare, 22 years old. HA Straker, 18 years old.

“In Memoriam” is the story of a great tragedy, but it is also a moving portrait of youthful love, and the book often carries a light-hearted tone. It’s a balancing act, but one that Winn, who is erudite, talkative and funny, pulls off with flying colors.

Winn, born in Paris to American parents, then educated mainly in England, said her accent changes from time to time, speaking with her English husband, comedian Chris Turner, in an English accent, and with her American parents in English accents. us.

Today Winn and Turner live in New York with their young daughter and a cat.

Winn is dyslexic and learned to read until she was 9 years old. But once she started, she read widely and now she has a special affection for old books, she declared.

When he discovered The Marlburian archives some four years ago, he was researching Siegfried Sassoon, a World War I poet, after reading about him in “Good-Bye to All That,” an autobiography by Robert Graves. from 1929.

Sassoon attended Marlborough, and Winn wondered if he had ever had poems published in the student newspaper. In the process, she bumped into the other students and became immersed in her world. “You get to know them,” said Winn, 30.

Near his desk he has two large books containing the compilation of The Marlburian from 1913 to 1919. Inside them is an editorial, published on November 21, 1918, ending the war.

“When we try to think about all that peace means to us after four years of the fiercest fighting the world has ever seen, it fills us with amazement,” the editorial read. “Words fail us when we try to express its true meaning.”

