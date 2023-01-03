On January 2, 2023, Ken Block was out with his snowmobile in the area of ​​Park City, his hometown in the US state of Utah. Those who followed the rally driver and international drift hero on social media regularly saw him in action on the device at this time of year – with the same total control he displayed behind the wheel of rally cars in his famous Gymkhanavideos.

That even Block was not invulnerable became clear to us on this side of the world when we encountered masses of support and expressions of disbelief during our Instagram startup tour this morning. According to a report from local authorities, Block’s snowmobile overturned on a steep slope and landed on top of him. The 55-year-old driver died on the spot.

We can’t think of anyone in the automotive world that Ken Block didn’t think highly of. The co-founder of DC Shoes embarked on a new rallying career in 2005 after selling that company and promptly became Rookie of the Year in the Rally America championship – at the age of 38. Several seasons and trips to other racing classes followed, some (Global Rallycross) more successful than others (WRC). But it wouldn’t be the sport that would bring Block worldwide fame and legendary status.

In November 2008, a video appeared on YouTube called Gymkhana Practice. Block threw a Subaru WRX STi over an abandoned airport and through all kinds of obstacles. No booming music, no clever edits to make it look more spectacular than it actually was; only pure, raw action, filmed in a creative way and with a sense of theater and humour. Buttocks around the world clenched as Block twisted his car into tight donuts around a man on a moving Segway. The video went viral on the internet and a phenomenon was born.

Ken Block at Top Gear

At TopGear, we met Block in 2009 when he was a guest on our TV show and took James May on a crazy ride. He also made appearances at some TopGear Live shows. More recently, he chased the hosts in a muscle car police chase and gave Matt LeBlanc a tour of London in his four-wheel drive Hoonicorn Mustang. This is still TG’s most viewed video on YouTube.

When Ken Block appeared somewhere, you knew: now we are going to experience something. And yet he was not an unapproachable showman. He was laid-back and friendly—confident but free from overconfidence or arrogance. He and his team understood that you should not show the viewer something, but take it with you. Each Gymkhanavideo that followed was full of new ideas, crazier camera angles and even more outrageous stunts in unimaginable locations. It became big budget movies, completely focused on that one machine we all love so much and what you can do with it. Hoonigan Industries, named after Block’s co-invented term for “cracker behind the wheel,” became a global mega-brand – fans around the world proudly put the decals on their cars.

Revolutionary

Block’s influence on the automotive industry cannot be underestimated. As a marketing man at DC Shoes, he learned the value of making a visual impact. This, plus his Californian penchant for extreme activity and his penchant for rallying (Colin McRae was his hero), eventually made him one of the most influential characters in the automotive world. More importantly: he was a cool pear, and that was reflected in his riding skills and his videos.

It’s no exaggeration to call Ken Block a revolutionary – he transformed car culture for the online generation. Not only does he leave behind a wealth of spectacular images, he will continue to be an endless source of inspiration for new riders and creators. Block was a formative force and a true icon. The TopGear family wishes his relatives all the strength.