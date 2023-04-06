The Russian air defense system (AD) shot down six HIMARS missiles in Melitopol. This was reported on April 6 in the emergency services of the Zaporozhye region.

“At 2:03 Moscow time, the terrorist Kiev regime attempted to launch a rocket attack on the sleeping peaceful city of Melitopol. Worked Russian air defense. All six HIMARS missiles were shot down,” the statement said.

Initially, there were no damages or casualties.

Earlier that day, the administration of Melitopol reported explosions in the city.

Recently, the Ukrainian army has stepped up shelling of the city.

On April 2, she launched a missile attack on Melitopol. The Izvestia war correspondent visited the site of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and showed its consequences. The Administration also added that the strikes were carried out by HIMARS and Alder multiple rocket launchers using cluster munitions.

Melitopol was also shelled by Ukrainian militants in the early morning of March 29. As a result, the objects of the power supply system were damaged, the city was de-energized. As Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts reported at the time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the city several times. In particular, objects of the Melitopol locomotive depot were damaged.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.