While Wimbledon plans an edition “with reduced capacity”, although it does not rule out that it can be done at maximum capacity, the Australian Open soon to begin will be played “normally” despite the recent case of coronavirus of one of the Grand Hyatt employees , one of the three hotels where a large number of tennis players were quarantined upon arrival in Australia in January.

The tournament director, Craig Tiley, cleared up the doubts generated and stated that the plans are to meet the schedule for the first Grand Slam of the season on its scheduled dates, starting on February 8, although the main draw was delayed for this Friday. “We are absolutely confident that the Australian Open will go aheadWe hope to maintain the original programming as of this Thursday, “he told the media, while remarking that he does not expect this to have an impact on the program for the first Grand Slam of the year, which begins on Monday.

The alarms went off on Wednesday when the authorities of the State of Victoria reported the positive case of hotel worker Melbourne and the consequent confinement of about 600 people involved in the Australian Open, including many tennis players, and the suspension of the third day of the ATP Cup and the tournaments that were being played.

View of the Grand Hyatt Melbourne, the hotel where a worker contracted the virus. Photo EFE

In this sense, Tiley confirmed to the media that between 160 players and their respective technical teams who were staying at the Grand Hyatt began testing on Thursday and that they would remain isolated in their rooms, where they will receive by SMS, this afternoon, the test result, so that, if it is negative, they can be available to resume, this Friday, the tournaments prior to the Australian Open and the ATP Cup.

In total they are 507 people that were considered casual contacts positive and are confined awaiting the results of the nose and mouth tests. Instead, fifty hotel workers were considered close contacts and will have to undergo a strict two-week quarantine despite being tested.

Presentation of the Australian Open tennis – AFP / AFP

Anyway, the director of the Australian Open was optimistic and pointed out that “the probability” that there have been infections “is very low”. “We hope everyone tests negative because they are considered occasional contacts and it is more of an additional precaution to protect the local population“This would give us three days for the events to be completed,” he added.

Victoria’s health authorities share the view that “the risk to other hotel guests is relatively low,” as Allan Cheng, deputy director of the Health Bureau, noted. “The tournament should not be affected by this, but these things can change “, warned, for his part, Daniel Andrews, Prime Minister of Victoria.

