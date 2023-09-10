Brazilian president said that the South American bloc is ready to conclude the agreement; President of France should visit Brazil in 2024

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met this Sunday (September 10, 2023) with the leader of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in New Delhi, India. The meeting was closed.

According to the presidency, both talked about the pending issues that still prevent the finalization of the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. Lula told Macron that the South American bloc is ready to complete the process as quickly as possible and that he expects a clear stance from the Europeans.

Last week, Mercosur negotiators presented guidelines that the bloc will send in response to European Union demands presented in March. In July, Lula stated that the letter containing demands on environmental issues was “unacceptable”. A meeting between negotiators from the 2 groups will be held on September 15 in Brasília.

“For the Brazilian president, it no longer makes sense, after 22 years of negotiations between negotiators, to continue with the perspective of delaying consensus. For him, it is time for leaders on both sides to decide politically to take the agreement between the blocs forward”, says text released by the government about the meeting.

Lula also said that the Brazilian government does not give up on protecting its government procurement market because it considers it an essential tool for the country’s reindustrialization.

The government statement also says that the president emphasized that Mercosur “does not accept positions such as the additional letter that the European Union made this year, including possibilities of sanctions based on environmental issues”.

At the meeting, Macron indicated that he should visit Brazil in the first half of 2024. It will be his first visit to the country.

In addition to the agreement between the 2 blocs, the presidents also discussed proposals for cooperation in areas such as defense and the environment. They also talked about exchanging cultural projects from each country.