The dictator of China, Xi Jinping, condemned this Friday (22) the sanctions against Syria in a meeting with the dictator of the Arab country, Bashar al-Assad, in the Chinese city of Hangzhou (east).

The two dictators announced the establishment of a “strategic partnership” that “will represent a milestone” in the relationship between the two countries, they claimed.

This is the first time that Assad has traveled to China since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. The last opportunity he was in the country was in 2004, to meet with the then dictator Hu Jintao.

“China opposes interference by external forces in Syria’s internal affairs and urges all relevant countries to lift illegal unilateral sanctions against Syria,” Xi said, according to Chinese state media.

The sanctions to which the dictator referred were applied by the West due to the repression of civilians and human rights violations carried out by the Assad regime during the Syrian civil war.

Hua Chunying, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added that the establishment of the strategic partnership with Syria “will be a significant milestone in the history of China-Syria relations, where the two sides build on the past and usher in the future.”

“The Chinese side is ready to work with the Syrian side to both firmly support each other and jointly uphold international impartiality and justice,” the X spokesperson said.

At the meeting, Xi mentioned China’s support for Syria in the country’s reconstruction efforts after 12 years of war, improving its ability to combat terrorism and promoting a political solution to the Syrian issue under the “Syria-led” principle. and recognized by Syria.”

Furthermore, Xi expressed that China supports Assad’s country in improving its relations with other Arab nations.

For his part, the Syrian dictator stated that for his country the establishment of a “strategic partnership” with China will be an opportunity to strengthen “friendly” bilateral cooperation and increase communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, according to the media agency. Chinese official Xinhua news.

After the meeting, the Chinese and Syrian dictators signed bilateral cooperation agreements on economic and technological issues, as well as within the scope of the New Silk Road, a Chinese project that finances infrastructure projects in other countries.

The reception of Assad represents another step in the Chinese attempt to extend its influence to Muslim countries, an effort that included pressure for four countries in the region, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, to join the BRICS (expansion announced in August and which Argentina and Ethiopia were also included), the mediation for the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, announced in March this year, and the attempt at peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine and in Yemen. (With EFE Agency)