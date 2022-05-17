Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Governor of the State, Rubén Rocha Moya, highlighted that in the face of the drought that Sinaloa is experiencing, we could really use a storm today and even a category 1 hurricaneso that it only leaves benefits.

In the framework of National Meeting of Civil Protection Rainy Season and Tropical Cyclones 2022reiterated the importance of working together to protect the population in an emergency.

The director of the National Water Commission, Germán Martínez, stressed that the rains can cause damage, but they also make life possiblesince water is required for human consumption and for productive activity.

National Meeting of Civil Protection Rainy Season and Cyclones 2022 | Photo: Sergio Pérez/ Debate

In turn, the National Civil Protection Coordinator, Laura Velázquez Anzua, stressed that they are ready for this cyclone season with 778,710 people and 32,190 vehicles.

Also located risk areas. This year, 40 natural phenomena are forecast in the Pacific and Atlantic, and 5 are expected to hit the country. The months of greatest rain and risk are August and September.