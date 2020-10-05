“Broken destinies” is the name of the new temporary exhibition at the Memorial of the Deportees of Mayenne. To discover until December 18, 2021.

Between 1939 and 1945, 540 Mayennais were deported and most often assassinated in the Nazi extermination camps. 540 anonymous to whom the Memorial of the Deportees of Mayenne gives a face. Through photos, documents but also objects that belonged to them, the museum traces the shattered fate of these missing.

It is a slightly worn wallet, in brown leather, as we see in thousands. But this one has a story. The object belonged to a certain Pierre Coste, a resistance member from Mayenne deported to the Neungamme concentration camp in Germany in 1944. Released in 1945, this inhabitant of Laval died at his home in 1952. A fate, among hundreds of others , often tragic, to which the Memorial of the Deportees of Mayenne pays homage.

The museum, unique in its kind in the West, is divided into two parts: the Memory Space which brings together hundreds of objects, documents but also portraits of deportees, and the Vigilance Space where conferences and debates on the theme of anti-Semitism and human rights.

“Broken destinies”, the new temporary exhibition at the Memorial to the Deportees of Mayenne. (France 3 Pays de la Loire / M. Baron)

Broken destinies, the new temporary exhibition, makes it possible to put a face on the names of Mayennais deported between 1939 and 1945. For the majority of the Jews who came to take refuge in Mayenne during the exodus of 1940 but who, since 1942 were victims of raids. For each name, a photo is displayed. A painful but necessary reminder of one of the darkest pages in our history.

“Broken destinies”, until December 18, 2021 at the Memorial of the Deportees of Mayenne. Prices: € 7 for adults, free for children under 12.