Sinaloa.- Although it has not yet been announcedon the date of payment of the Bienpesca support granted by the federal government to direct support to fishermen, it is estimated to be delivered in May, announced the president of the Altata-Ensenada del Pabellón Fishing Cooperative, Juan Diego Medina Inzunza.

He explained that what is being expected by the sector he represents is that the window opening dates be announced through the sub-delegation of Culiacán or Mazatlán by the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca) to carry out the affiliation process. of the new beneficiaries, this because only in the case of the cooperative in their charge there is the interest of more than 10 fishermen from the central area of ​​Sinaloa.

He specified that commonly, through a direct call the dates are announced affiliation and payments to fishermen, so it is estimated that the same procedure will be applied this year.

“What we have heard is that the date is for May, it is not an official date but that is what we have heard, the window has not yet been opened, they agreed that there would be affiliations but no, we have already asked and there is still no window open, from the sub-delegation of Culiacán and Mazatlán they notify us”, specified the president of the cooperative.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 29 on Covid-19

Media Inzunza added that one of the important problems that is being suffered in the sector is the lack of support for the benefit of fishing, which has caused fishermen to abandon fishing cooperatives and decide to work for free, since They do not have the resources that were accessed in previous administrations, such as inspection and surveillance, as well as diesel and riverside gasoline, and due to this situation, they are avoiding complying with the payments requested by the cooperatives.