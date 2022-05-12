Who knows if the unknown driver of that Maserati wanted to emulate the cinematic exploits of action films. In Rome, on the night between 11 and 12 May, this person decided to travel by car a stretch of the city as famous as it is forbidden to vehicles: the steps of Trinità dei monti. But the outcome was decidedly different from what was scripted in the cop films. The stunt has in fact caused the damage to some steps of the staircase. The stranger fled. The agents of the local police of Roma Capitale, Trevi Group, are investigating the incident. Thanks to the footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the area, the brigade acquired useful elements to trace the vehicle, identify its owner and then identify who actually was driving that Maserati. Who will have to pay the costs for the repair, as well as undergo a complaint for aggravated damage. The car up the steps is an action movie classic. Trinità dei monti, in particular, was used as the track of a chase in the 1977 film “Poliziotto sprint”, played by Maurizio Merli. A scene inspired by the anecdote, legendary but never actually ascertained, on a similar episode involving the famous marshal Armando Spatafora, in service to the Rome mobile squad for which in the 1960s (when he was brigadier) the prefect made available a Ferrari 250 Gte.