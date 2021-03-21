Police used tear gas to disperse participants in an illegal carnival in the center of Marseille, a local radio station reported. RCF…

According to the radio station France bleu, seven people were detained. In total, about 6.5 thousand citizens took part in the carnival.

It is noted that almost none of the participants wore medical masks, and social distance was also not observed. Initially, people gathered in the Place Jean Jaurès, later the main mass occupied the Rue Canbières, where they began to burn fires.

The event was harshly condemned by local MPs and Twitter users, accusing the participants of the carnival of disrespect for the work of doctors who save patients with coronavirus in medical institutions of the country.

Earlier, on March 18, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that 16 departments of the country, including Paris, would be quarantined for four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the quarantine, all shops, except grocery ones, are closed. You cannot travel between regions without good reason. The curfew in the regions has been moved by one hour – from 18:00 to 19:00, outdoor activities are allowed within a radius of 10 km from the house and upon presentation of a travel certificate.