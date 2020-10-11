A series of inspections of establishments is carried out, and Emmanuel Barbe, the prefect of police of Bouches-du-Rhône warns that the authorities show “no leniency”.

The health protocol for restaurateurs, intended to cope with the progression of Covid-19, “has been widely negotiated with the profession. Now, the profession must be consistent and ensure that this protocol is applied by the various professionals”, said Saturday, October 10 on franceinfo Emmanuel Barbe, the prefect of police of Bouches-du-Rhône, while Marseille has been on high alert in the face of Covid-19 for a week. Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne joined it this Saturday.

The services of the prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhône carried out checks on Saturday to verify that this protocol was respected. “The purpose of this control is to see if the restaurants and bars that provide catering comply with the various measures that have been developed by the departmental prefect to comply with sanitary conditions”.

Emmanuel Barbe reminds that professionals must ensure “a table service only, a space of less than one meter between the chairs, six guests at most per table, the display of the reception capacity, and the famous customer reminder book which allows you to record, portable, or an email, so that in case of contamination, we can recontact the other customers (present) at the same time “.

The prefect of police of Bouches-du-Rhône ensures that there is “Sanctions” in the event of non-compliance with the instructions. “The sanction is simple. If we find only one of the breaches of the sanitary rules, we notify a formal notice. And if the next day we come back and that continues, the establishment is closed for two weeks”.

Emmanuel Barbe therefore calls on professionals to be “extremely rigorous”. “I especially hope that the control will not give rise to too many formal notices because this would prove that the professionals do not respect the commitments they have made with us.” He assures that there will be “no leniency”.

The manager of an establishment can perfectly say to his customers: listen, hold on tight, otherwise I will be closed Emmanuel Barbe to franceinfo

The prefect does not hear the criticisms according to which the protocol would be too complicated to implement: “This kind of pseudo impotence, I believe in it to a certain point. Besides, the best proof is that there are establishments in which the rules are strictly observed. So I think those who say they are overwhelmed by their clientele are not quite in good faith. “ According to him, “Professionals are quite capable of enforcing these rules. They can impose them on their clients”. For the prefect “It’s just a matter of will. When there is a will, there is a way.”

Emmanuel Barbe adds that these measures are not there to “bother” professionals, “but quite simply to avoid having to go to much more serious measures. I believe that quite frankly, this protocol is not that difficult to enforce since many are getting there”.