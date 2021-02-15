Butts, cans and since the Covid-19 crisis, many masks … In Marseille, 500 volunteers have mobilized to pick up waste at the foot of Notre-Dame de la Garde. Entitled “Love your Good Mother”, this is the 5th edition of this operation organized by the association “Un waste per day”. A bag, gloves and some goodwill and let’s go for a green ride.

The message: raise awareness among residents and show that everyone can act at their own level. “We can participate in events like this, we can have a green electricity supplier, we can reduce our water consumption … There are plenty of things we can act on in our daily lives”, explains Alexandre Mounier, president of “One waste per day”. Almost 300 kilos were collected in a few hours. A great initiative to protect the planet, without forgetting to protect yourself against the coronavirus. Hydroalcoholic gel, masks and more stands to avoid crowds: there is no question of forgetting the barrier gestures.