La Friche is only waiting for the museums to reopen to the public to present an exhibition that highlights talented and sometimes unrecognized Algerian artists. A beautiful trip, from Algiers to the Sahara.

It is an exhibition that smells of desert sand and the rich colors of Algerian cities. In Marseille, the Friche has prepared an exhibition entitled “Waiting for Omar Gatlato”, in reference to the film by filmmaker Merzack Allouache, known for being the first Algerian feature film “centered on an individual experience of emancipation and self-discovery”, says La Friche on its website.

This exhibition presents twenty-nine artists from Algeria and the Algerian diaspora and brings together works that span from 1965 to today. “You have artists of all generations and you have, it is the principle of this exhibition, a dialogue of all these generations to create aesthetic filiations”, explains Céline Kopp, director of the Triangle-Astérides contemporary art center, partner of the exhibition.

Among the artists exhibited, there is the Algerian filmmaker Hassen Ferhani. He put his camera down in the Malika truck stop, 900 kilometers south of Algiers, on the trans-Saharan route. “It’s a great experience to spend time in this place, a little magical and mystical at the same time, where Malika welcomes these souls. A bit like people who bring back bottles to the sea, stories, and who stop At her place”, says Hassen Ferhani.

The exhibition “Waiting for Omar Gatlato” therefore tells an Algeria far from clichés. “The works of the twenty-nine artists presented in the exhibition offer diverse, unstable and polyphonic representations of life in Algeria and in its diaspora”, promises La Friche in its presentation of an exhibition, which, we hope, will soon open its doors to the general public.