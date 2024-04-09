The European Copernicus observatory announced that with an average temperature of 1.68°C, higher than that of a normal March in the climate of the pre-industrial era, this March 2024 was the tenth consecutive month to break a heat record at sea. and land, from Africa to Greenland, passing through South America and Antarctica.

With a new temperature record in March, the last twelve months have been the hottest ever recorded in the world, 1.58°C warmer than the climate of planet Earth in the 19th century, before the effects of the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation and intensive agriculture.

Continuing an uninterrupted series of ten monthly records, March 2024 is another sign of a year in which anthropogenic global warming, accentuated by the El Niño phenomenon, has multiplied the number of natural catastrophes and humanity has not yet reduced its emissions of greenhouse gases.

1.5°C limit

July 2023 was the hottest month ever measured in the world. However, every month since June has also broken its own record.

March 2024 continues the series, with an average temperature 1.68°C higher than that of a normal March in the climate of the pre-industrial era (1850-1900), as announced on Tuesday by the Observatory's Climate Change Service (C3S). European Copernicus.

In the last twelve months, the global temperature has been 1.58°C higher than in the pre-industrial era, exceeding the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris Agreement.

However, this anomaly must be averaged over “at least 20 years” to consider that the climate, and not the annual weather, has reached this threshold, the observatory notes, but “we are extraordinarily close to this limit and we are already at “borrowed time,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S, to the AFP agency.

Absolute record for the oceans

For more than a year, the temperature of the oceans, the great climate regulators that cover 70% of the Earth, has been warmer than ever. Now, March 2024 even set a new historical record for all months together, with an average of 21.07°C measured at the surface of the oceans (excluding areas near the poles), according to work carried out by Copernicus.

“This is incredibly unusual,” says Samantha Burgess. This warming threatens marine life and causes more humidity in the atmosphere, synonymous with more unstable weather conditions such as violent winds and torrential rains; It also reduces the absorption of our greenhouse gas emissions in the seas, which are carbon sinks that store 90% of the excess energy caused by human activity.

Droughts and floods

“The more the global atmosphere warms, the more numerous, severe and intense extreme events will be,” says the scientist, citing the threat of “heat waves, droughts, floods and forest fires.”

Recent examples are the serious water shortages in Vietnam, Catalonia and southern Africa: after Malawi and Zambia, 2.7 million people are threatened by famine in Zimbabwe, which has declared a state of national catastrophe. Bogotá has just rationed drinking water, and fear of shortages looms over the electoral campaign in Mexico. Conversely, Russia, Brazil and France have suffered notable flooding.

Scientific studies have not yet established the influence of climate change on each event. However, it has been established that global warming, by accentuating evapotranspiration and increasing the potential humidity of the air, is increasing the intensity of certain precipitation episodes.

End of El Niño, but not of the records

Since June, the world's weather has been affected by the natural climate phenomenon El Niño, synonymous with higher temperatures. This peaked in December, but should still lead to above-normal continental temperatures until May, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

This same organization warns that there is a possibility that the opposite phenomenon – La Niña – will develop “at the end of the year” after neutral conditions (neither one nor the other) between April and June.

