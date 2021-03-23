B.ERLIN. The federal and state governments have decided on a tightened lockdown during Easter week: from April 1st to 5th, public life is to be largely paralyzed. After the negotiations, which lasted around twelve hours, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) spoke of “very unconventional measures” in Berlin early on Tuesday morning. The “extended rest period at Easter” is justified because the country is in a “very difficult situation”.

“We have not yet been able to defeat the virus, it is not giving up,” said Merkel. With a view to the spread of the virus variants, she spoke of a “new pandemic” that was “significantly more deadly, significantly more infectious, longer infectious”.

CSU boss Markus Söder said: “The caution team prevailed.” Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) said during the night: “That was a difficult birth today.”

Only grocery stores will be allowed to open

In addition to the Easter holidays, Maundy Thursday and Easter Saturday are to be defined as “rest days” with a “ban on gathering”, says the decision that Merkel made with the Prime Minister.

Easter services with a face-to-face audience should therefore not be held, religious meetings should only be held virtually. During this time, private get-togethers are possible with members of your own household and with another household, but limited to a maximum of five people. The “food retail trade in the narrow sense” should open on Easter Saturday, according to the decision. As far as outdoor catering is open, it should be closed during the five days.



Chancellor Angela Merkel announces the measures decided by the federal-state conference.

Image: AFP





The Prime Minister’s Conference has also decided to extend the measures to contain the corona pandemic until April 18. The decision of the Prime Minister’s Conference also places great importance on compliance with the so-called emergency brake, which should take effect if the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants exceeds 100 on three consecutive days. This must be implemented consistently, it says in the resolution. If that happens, the strict restrictions that were in force until March 7th will apply again in the affected country or region, and easing such as appointment shopping will be withdrawn. Before the Prime Minister’s meeting with Merkel, individual countries had doubts as to whether they would consider the emergency brake decided at the previous conference to be binding.

“In the race with vaccination”

“We are in a race with vaccination,” said Merkel. The higher the number of infections, the higher the risk that new mutations will form. In view of this danger, the group did not consider it sufficient to withdraw the recently agreed easing. The resolution lists further measures for the incidence of more than 100 new infections, such as the obligation to wear medical masks for passengers, even in private cars, if these are not part of the driver’s household. In addition, “exit restrictions” and “tightened contact restrictions” are mentioned, but without any details. A night curfew until 5 a.m. tomorrow was planned in the draft resolutions.

Do without travel that is not compulsory

In their resolution, the federal and state governments also urgently appeal to all citizens to “refrain from travel that is not absolutely necessary at home and abroad – also with regard to the upcoming Easter days”. For flights, a general test is to be prescribed before departure to Germany. Airlines are asked not to offer more flights over the Easter holidays: “Since it is to be expected, especially in popular holiday destinations, that holidaymakers from numerous countries will come together and Covid-19 variants can easily spread, the federal and state governments expect all airlines to carry out rigorous tests of crews and passengers before the return flight and no further expansion of the flights during the Easter holidays. “

It is particularly about trips to Mallorca, which is no longer classified as a risk area, so that there is no longer an obligation to quarantine after returning. Demands to introduce a quarantine obligation for Mallorca returnees have not prevailed.

No relaxation for vacation at home

There are no new easings for holidays in Germany. Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt and Rhineland-Palatinate had called for citizens in their own federal state to be able to vacation in holiday apartments, holiday homes, apartments, caravans and mobile homes, provided that adequate hygiene concepts are in place. Merkel wanted to prevent the so-called “low-contact vacation”. After a tough struggle and various interruptions, the passage was deleted. Contrary to what was initially planned, the five countries did not include any minutes in the resolution.

The federal-state group continues to rely on home office. The companies should continue to make it possible to work from home “and, where this is not possible, offer their on-site employees regular test offers” – at least once and, if available, twice a week. If not enough companies join in, they may face an obligation to test: On the basis of an implementation report at the beginning of April, the “Federal Government will assess whether there is a need for regulatory action in the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance”. The Bund-Länder-Round will meet again on April 12th.