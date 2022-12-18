VSunshine and icy temperatures are over: At the start of the week it will be uncomfortable in many parts of Germany and also dangerous with freezing rain. In Lower Saxony and Bremen, freezing rain with widespread formation of black ice will move in from the south-west on Monday night and partly into Monday morning. The rain falls on frozen ground, dangerous black ice threatens. “The center and the north are reached in the morning – of all things for the onset of rush hour traffic,” said Sonja Stöckle from the DWD weather forecast center on Sunday.

In Hesse, too, freezing rain and rain set in in the second half of the night. The wetness can cause a significant risk of black ice on the frozen ground. The Werra-Meißner district has therefore recommended schools to offer distance learning. “We recommend that schools do without normal lessons in order to avoid possible hazards from black ice on the way to school,” said District Administrator Nicole Rathgeber on Sunday.

“Extreme weather conditions to be expected”

There are also consequences for the schools in Lower Saxony: In the districts of Hameln-Pyrmont and Vechta and in the city of Delmenhorst, classes will be canceled on Monday due to the “expected extreme weather conditions” at all general and vocational schools. The districts and the city of Delmenhorst announced this at the weekend. In the city and district of Göttingen, there are no classes at primary and secondary schools; but not in vocational schools. The district of Celle is examining a possible cancellation of classes.

According to the DWD, the rain then decreases throughout Germany from the south-west over the course of the day, and it becomes significantly warmer. In the evening there will be little loosening and there will be no precipitation. The temperatures rise to 3 to 6 degrees. Lows of 5 to 2 degrees are expected on Tuesday night, and there is only frost in the mountains. Tuesday will be cloudy to heavily overcast, with occasional rain coming from the north-west. The maximum temperatures reach 6 to 9 degrees, at high altitudes around 5 degrees. Lows of 8 to 3 degrees are predicted for Wednesday night.

On Sunday it was still icy in many places. On the fourth weekend in Advent, all the large ski areas in the Harz Mountains started their season. “People want to enjoy the winter weekend,” said the manager of the Wurmberg cable car near Braunlage, Fabian Brockschmidt. Its ski area in Lower Saxony on the border with Saxony-Anhalt is the highest in the entire Harz region.