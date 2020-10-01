Life in a water tower – what sounds a bit absurd is actually possible in Mannheim. From November an unusual apartment will be available in the Feudenheim district.

Mannheim – Housing is scarce in many cities in Baden-Württemberg. In addition, rents are rising steadily in many places. A very special apartment is now available in Mannheim. However, it is not cheap.

As BW24 * reports, you can now rent an apartment in Mannheim’s water tower. An architect bought the tower years ago and completely renovated it.

In the Mannheim water tower you should still live cheaper than in most apartments in Stuttgart. The Rental prices in Stuttgart continue to rise (BW24 * reported). (*BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network)