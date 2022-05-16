Payton Gendron killed at least 10 people last Saturday (May 14). In the document, it says that Brazil is a “fragmented” nation

In a manifesto attributed to Payton S. Gendron, a shooter who left at least 10 dead in a supermarket in Buffalo (USA), there is a reference to Brazil.

On page 160 –document has 180–, Gendron questions the concept of “diversity”. “Why do they say diversity is our greatest strength? Does anyone ask why?”, question. The text continues saying that “Diverse Nations” around the world are the scene of endless social, political, religious and ethnic conflicts.

That’s when he cites Brazil as an example. “Brazil, with all its racial diversity, is completely fragmented as a nation, where people cannot get along, they separate and segregate themselves whenever possible”he writes.

Regarding the United States, he states that it is “one of the most diverse countries in the world”but people are “within a foot” to be destroyed.

In the text, Gendron also says that the white population is decreasing in the world. Advocates a birth rate of 2 children per woman to “keep the population”. It then states that the only white country to achieve this mark is Argentina.

Attack

On Saturday afternoon (May 14, 2022), a gunman opened fire on people at Tops Friendly Market, a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. It is in a neighborhood with a mostly black population. At least 10 people died (all black) and another 3 were injured.

Authorities identified the shooter as Payton S. Gendron, an 18-year-old white male who lives in Conklin, a small town 200 miles from Buffalo.

According to local police, Gendron researched the region’s demographics and arrived in town the day before. Also according to local authorities, he had the “express purpose” to kill “as many blacks as possible”.

Gendron streamed the attack live on Twitch. He was arrested after turning himself in to the police.

Biden

A day after the attack, US President Joe Biden said that the American people must work together to “Face the hate that remains as a stain on the soul” from the country.

“Our hearts are heavy once more, but our resolve must never waver. No one understands more than the people sitting across from me – moms, dads, kids, family members – how these people in Buffalo feel today.”he said.

Biden made the remarks this Sunday (May 15) during a speech at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service, an event in honor of police officers killed on duty in 2021.

He also said that evidence about the attack is still being gathered, but that the Department of Justice is investigating the case as “hate crime” motivated by racial reasons.