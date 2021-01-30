Its orange wings, with touches of black and white, are easily identifiable. Almost an icon of biodiversity, the monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) migrate from Canada and the northern United States to California and Mexico when winter arrives, traveling about 5,000 kilometers. For a long time and like many others, the species has been in danger of extinction.

Although he cannot save them, in the United States, the Monarch Sanctuary, a mixed-use building designed by the group Terreform ONE (Open Network Ecology), aims to raise awareness about this species and about the importance of all the insects that inhabit the Earth.

It is a block of eight floors to be built in Nolita, one of the avant-garde neighborhoods of Manhattan, in New York.

With Mitchell Joachim as the leader, Terreform designed a double skin facade that serves as a growing space and sanctuary. “It is a pioneering building that aims to be ecologically generous, weaving together butterfly conservation strategies through the integration of the monarch’s habitat in its facades, roof and atrium. It is not only the envelope, the building is a new biome of coexistence for people, plants and butterflies ”, they explain from the study.

Tiles printed in 3D from concrete with carbon structure, will provide place for butterflies to rest their legs.

Due to the decrease in the monarch population in the last three decades, actions for the conservation of these insects are increasing: favorable habitats are established for them on non-productive lands and the planting of milkweed (the plant in which reproduce) in urban and suburban gardens.

From Terreform they are forceful: your project is not a captive butterfly farm, but a building with an architecture that promotes its reproduction.

Monarch Sanctuary seeks its objective through two strategies. On the one hand, there will be milkweed plants and flowers that produce nectar on the roofs, the rear facade and the terrace to provide a habitat for wild butterflies.

Milkweed vines will grow on the façade, the fundamental plant for the development of monarch butterflies.

On the other, in the double skin of the main facade and in the atrium controlled growth in semi-closed colonies will be encouraged. The insects will have a fluid and open access to these spaces and, in addition, they will be able to join the wild population.

Of course, not everything is flowers and butterflies. The new building will be erected in an emblematic district, on the site that will remain vacant after the demolition of two buildings dating from the mid-nineteenth century, which is why some patrimonial groups in the city have already raised their protests.

With everything, the project remains firm, awaiting municipal approval, and has already received the support of companies committed to the environmental cause.

The Santuario Monarca façade is composed of a glass grid in the anterior outer layer and a series of EFTE pads in the inner layer.

The main facade of Santuario Monarca will be composed of a structure of glass rhombuses on the outer shell and EFTE foil pillows in the inner layer, which will make up a neat space almost one meter deep, along seven floors.

Perforated tiles, 3D printed from carbon structure concrete, will provide a place for the butterflies to lay their legs. Thus, this “vertical meadow”, the terrarium itself, will serve as an incubator and safe refuge for monarchs in all seasons of the year.

In the terrarium there will be milkweed vines and other flowers to nurture insects at each stage of their life cyclewhile hydrogel bubbles in the plastic membrane will keep humidity at optimal levels. Sacks of algae will help purify the air and wastewater in the building.

On the other hand, solar panels located on the roof will provide renewable energy for the operation of the facilities.

The building will be relatively small for Manhattan office and business buildings, with a total floor area of ​​2,800 square meters. But you’ll be in a prime Nolita location, between Soho and Bowery, just blocks from SANAA’s New Museum.

In front of the future sanctuary, there is the paved Petrozino Square which will offer different views of the façade. The front will surely attract the attention of passersby and educate about the life cycle of butterflies through led screens.

When it reaches its full operation, in Monarch Sanctuary there will be small drones flying over the facade and taking images of the caterpillars, chrysalis and butterflies that will be magnified and projected in real time.

The façade module of Santuario Monarca has nectar and oxygen sources.

Joachim, a pioneer of bioarchitecture

For Mitchell Joachim, the adjective “sustainable” is as comprehensive as it is inaccurate. “I prefer ‘socioecological’ because it is related to the field of interdisciplinary intervention ”, he says. The Terreform ONE leader has a curriculum of almost 40 pages, he is an architect, urban planner and university professor.

Reader of Jorge Luis Borges and Italo Calvino, friend of Bjarke Ingels and with practical paths as an architect in the studios of IM Pei, Moshe Safdie and Frank O. Gehry -where he participated in the creation of the City Car electric mini-car prototype-, Joachim spares no words to define the objectives of his work.

“We strive to combat the extinction of all planetary species through pioneering acts of design. Our projects seek to illuminate the environmental possibilities of habitats, cities and landscapes around the world ”, reads the Terreform ONE website.

Mitchell Joachim, the architect and urban planner at the helm of Terreform ONE.

Since he was pursuing his doctorate at the MIT Media Laboratory, he was revealed by the idea of crossing the limits of architecture and integrating it with nature using technology. There he developed, in 2005 and with Javier Arbona and Lara Greden, the Fab Tree Hab, a house that could be grown on trees and grow alongside them. Along the same lines, he continues to work with the group he founded in 2006 with his Harvard colleague Maria Aiolova.

In “Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience,” a recent exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Craft and Design, Terreform ONE featured Cricket Shelter Farm, a farm-refuge producing crickets. The prototype merged sustainable food systems with compact modular architecture.

At Cricket Shelter Farm, the hundreds of plastic containers that made up the structure of the farm housed autonomous colonies of crickets, which could be turned into flour with high protein content to supply the needs of its human inhabitants.

Joachim is also co-author of the books “Super Cells: Building with Biology”, “Global Design: Elsewhere Envisioned”, “XXL-XS: New Directions in Ecological Design” and “Desing with Life: Biotech Architecture and Resilient Cities”. His works have been exhibited at MoMA and at the Venice Biennale.

With a motto that reads “Design against extinction”, Terreform seeks to raise awareness through education. “Anything that is good for monarchs will also be good for humans,” concludes Joachim.

