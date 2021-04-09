The death of Prince Philip of England at the age of 99 has generated statements of condolences around the world for the British royal family.

From the Twitter account of the British headquarters of the government of the Falkland Islands, they also fired the husband of Queen Elizabeth, whom they described as a “true friend” of the islands.

“At this time we accompany with our prayers Her Royal Highness, the Queen, and the Royal Family (…) The Duke of Edinburgh he was a true friend of the islands. He visited them in 1957 and 1991, won a horse race, visited @SSGreatBritain, and fished in the rivers, “the message reads.

Along with the tweet, the account sent a biography of Prince Felipe according to the Falklands, where they are offered details of his two visits to the islands.

There it is detailed that Prince Felipe’s first visit to the Falkland Islands occurred between January 7 and 9, 1957, after having attended the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

It is commented in the article that the first day there, after the formal presentations, he ran and won a horse race riding an animal that had never won before.

The rest of the day was completed with various visits and protocol events, including a demonstration of how a sheep was sheared, a visit to the Cathedral and an awards ceremony.

Image of Prince Felipe in Malvinas, in 1991. Photo: Twitter account @FalklandsinUK

Over the next few days, the prince flew over the wreckage of the SS Great Britain (a ship that was abandoned in the area at the time), and visited the first British settlement in the islands.

Felipe’s second visit occurred in 1991. According to this biography, this trip was limited to a “civil and military” schedule, but that, nevertheless, the prince was able to participate in a fishing trip and an expedition to see scenes of rural life on the islands.

The Twitter account of the Malvinas government in the islands did not mention the visit, and only retweeted the official message of the Royal House that reported the death of Prince Philip.